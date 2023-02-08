Everything You Need to Know Before the Eagles Play in Super Bowl LVII

All the drama, inside jokes, Kelce shenanigans, and game recaps you need to make it to Sunday’s big game. Go Birds!

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Okay, let’s do this one more time! The Eagles bulldozed through their NFC playoffs opponents and are now ready to take on the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s been an amazing season and postseason and this game has so much potential for drama, we couldn’t have scripted it better. We’ve got brother vs. brother with the “Kelce Bowl,” coach Andy Reid going up against his old team, and that team’s current coach looking to settle the score after being let go by that former guy! (Reid fired Nick Sirianni back in 2013 … oops.) And now we are poised for the most spectacularly happy ending.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

First off, here’s your cheat sheet for how to watch, what’s been going on behind the scenes, and everything you need to catch up on the Birds. For now, I’m gonna go buy another hoodie and dream of hungry dogs running faster, be-Sharpied baby dolls, and hugging strangers on Broad Street come Sunday night. Go Birds!

When, Where and How to Watch

The Eagles play the Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 12th, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

If you’re trying to watch in-person, that ship has probably sailed. Otherwise, go with resellers — sites like NFL Ticket Exchange and StubHub are your best bets, since they’re secure and verified. (You’re not gonna find a deal, so please, don’t answer DMs, pay cash, or hang around shadowy alleys waiting for a cheap ticket.)

It will take a small fortune to buy a ticket, so once you’re on StubHub, you can also take that opportunity to sell your entire family’s Taylor Swift tickets that you were going to surprise them with — just make sure you haven’t told them yet, and no one’s the wiser!

The game will be broadcast on Fox, so if you have cable or a digital antenna, you’re set. As for streaming, you can subscribe to NFL+ (they have a deal where you can stream the Super Bowl for $12.99) or watch via Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV or Fubo TV.

Speaking of exciting game-day broadcasts, February 12th is also, of course, the Puppy Bowl at 2 p.m. Philly-area contestants include the captain of Team Fluff: Tailen Hurts. I’m taking that as a good sign.

Another exciting non-football part of the Super Bowl? The halftime show starring Rihanna who, before the Eagles even made it to the big game, partnered with Philly brand Mitchell & Ness to create special “Fenty for Mitchell & Ness” capsule collection to commemorate the occasion. I’m also taking that as a good sign.

Get Hyped

Get last-minute hyped with this week’s pep rallies in Philly. On Wednesday, February 8th, there will be two at noon: one at Jefferson, and the other on the Comcast Center plaza. Also on Wednesday, Acme on 902 Red Lion Road will be celebrating from 3-5 p.m. with a visit from the Dietz & Watson Bird Dog truck. Then on Friday, head to 1500 Market Street at noon to celebrate before Super Bowl weekend.

If you’re looking to get some drinks (and photo ops) while you wait for the Super Bowl, head to the Tinsel Takes Flight pop-up bar awash in green light, with memorabilia, installations, and themed drinks like “Swole Batman” and “Hurts So Good.” And for more photo ops, the Art Museum is still decked out with a giant banner and player cut-outs on the steps, and Dilworth Park has its reindeer topiaries dressed up in Eagles gear.

How Did We Get Here?

The Eagles were supposed to be good, but no one expected them to be this good. They were Super Bowl champions five years ago, but this team bears little resemblance to that team, which captured the city’s heart. Head coach Doug Pederson was fired in January 2021, less than three years after leading the team to its lone Super Bowl title. Then-quarterback and erstwhile face of the franchise Carson Wentz was gone a month later, unceremoniously shipped out of town following a disastrous season that ended with him benched in favor of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. In fact, only two offensive starters — both linemen — and two defensive starters remain from those Super Bowl champs.

Hurts retained his starting quarterback position in 2021 but wasn’t given a long leash. The Eagles had amassed a number of early draft picks that could have been packaged for a quarterback. But Hurts held the team together, going 9-8 and reaching the playoffs. Rather than pulling the trigger on a deal for a QB, the Eagles decided to give Hurts another season in 2022. They gave him another big weapon, too — trading away draft picks for wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has proven crucial to the Eagles’ offensive success and to Hurts’s MVP campaign.

So the Eagles were favored to win their first game of the 2022 season. And they did. They were favored to win their second game, and they won that, too. Then their third, and their fourth; that kept happening until suddenly they were 8-0, the only undefeated team in the league. They lost their ninth game to the Commanders, despite being heavy favorites, but they bounced back and won five more games. These weren’t close wins, either: The Eagles started December beating the Colts, 35-10, at home, and obliterated the Giants on the road, 48-22.

The NFL allows one team in each conference to skip the first round and then have the opportunity to win two home games to earn a spot in the Super Bowl. But in the Eagles’ 13th win, Hurts injured his shoulder. At 13-1, the team just needed one more win in the final three games to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. But with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in charge of the offense, the Eagles lost the first two of those games.

The Eagles needed a win in their final game of the season to earn that week off. Hurts was healthy enough to play but not healthy enough to let loose. He was cautious about running as frequently as he did earlier in the season, reluctant to re-injure his shoulder before the playoffs. The Giants responded by being less concerned about Hurts running, making it easier for them to guard against the pass that week.

The biggest question going into their Divisional Round rematch against the Giants last Saturday was whether Hurts would be in peak form. He answered that question with a resounding yes. Hurts was clearly a threat to run — which he did frequently in the first half as the Giants struggled to contain the unconstrained Eagles offense.

Hurts was not quite as good against the 49ers as he was against the Giants, but he didn’t have to be. The Eagles injured both eligible starting quarterbacks for the 49ers in the first half, leaving the 49ers unable to put up anymore points to close the gap with the Eagles. The Eagles struggled to score much in the first half, but ultimately were able to grow their lead in the second half by keeping the ball on the ground most of the time. The venerated 49ers defense was unable to keep up with the Eagles versatile running attack, as the Eagles ran away with a 31-7 victory. While Hurts may not have been as good as he was versus the Giants, he did not show obvious signs of being unhealthy and should be in good shape going into the Super Bowl.

The Eagles’ Chances vs. the Chiefs

The Eagles enter their third and final playoff game as favorites yet again. They are currently 1.5-point favorites going into Super Bowl Sunday, and odds-makers are giving them a roughly 53 percent chance of bringing home the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in the last six years.

Despite being underdogs against the Birds, the AFC Champions are not a team to be taken lightly. The Chiefs’ head coach is Andy Reid, who has led the team since 2013 after coaching the Eagles from 1999 to 2012. Reid’s tenure in Philadelphia was simultaneously successful and disappointing. The team won 130 games and made the playoffs in nine of his 14 seasons, but only made the Super Bowl once (and lost). Reid has had even more success with the Chiefs, who have 117 wins in his 10 years and have made the playoffs in all but one season — and they won the Super Bowl three years ago.

One of Reid’s most frustrating periods during his Eagles tenure was when the team lost three consecutive NFC Championships (2001-’03) and then finally won one in 2004 only to lose in the Super Bowl to the Patriots. Reid is in the middle of a similar streak with the Chiefs, but they have been winning some of the big games. They have played in five consecutive AFC Championship Games, and this is their third Super Bowl appearance during that streak.

Jalen Hurts is not the only superstar quarterback in the Super Bowl nursing an injury. While Patrick Mahomes is arguably the better quarterback, he’s almost certainly nursing a more serious injury. Mahomes has been dealing with a high ankle sprain that left him limited in the AFC Championship Game, though it did not keep him from making amazing plays — including a surprising run at the end of the fourth quarter that set up the game winning field goal. Mahomes has been among the best players (some would say the best) in the league since taking over as Reid’s starting quarterback in 2018, when he won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. Mahomes and Hurts are the top two candidates in this year’s MVP race as well.

Mahomes’s injury is particularly notable because the Eagles’ biggest strength is arguably their defensive line. They pummeled quarterbacks all year, handily leading the league in sacks. The Chiefs’ offensive line is solid, but not as celebrated as the Eagles’ O-line; they will have their work cut out for them as they attempt to protect their injured signal caller from a relentless Eagles’ attack that knocked out two healthy quarterbacks in the NFC Championship game.

When they do get to Mahomes, the Eagles will have to be quick. Mahomes is notorious for his ability to turn seemingly doomed plays into shockingly big gains. He was able do this last week even with his injured ankle.

Mahomes’s most frequent target this year was Travis Kelce. The superstar tight end’s name might sound familiar even if you only follow the Eagles. He is the brother (and podcast co-host; more on that later) of Eagles superstar center Jason Kelce. The Eagles’ defense will be the toughest that the Chiefs’ offense will face this season, but the Chiefs’ offense will be the toughest that the Eagles’ defense will face this season, too. The Chiefs led the league in both scoring and total yards. They do not have the same running game that the Eagles do, but with Mahomes at the helm, they move the ball and put points on the board.

While not as elite as the Eagles’ defense, the Chiefs’ D is nothing to sleep on either. The player to watch out for is Chris Jones, one of the toughest pass rushers in the league.

The Eagles have won most of their games this year in large part due to having the superior quarterback. That won’t necessarily be the case here. Fortunately, the Eagles’ full roster is believed to be stronger than the Chiefs’, which is why they are slight favorites heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl. Sunday night, we will find out if they are good enough to win their second Super Bowl Championship and send us all back to Broad Street.

Fun Stuff to Know and Stories to Follow

The Kelce Bowl

As we hinted at above, the big story of this game is that it pits brother against brother — and brothers with very big personalities, at that. Jason Kelce will face off against his younger brother Travis, the Chiefs’ tight end. The Kelce brothers host a must-listen podcast called New Heights that gives fans a hilarious glimpse into their relationship and football careers. If you’re not listening, do yourself a favor and start — it’s been an endless source of inside jokes and whimsy.

A favorite moment: After the playoff game, the podcast led to a real-life fan moment that involved Jason Kelce signing a baby doll. For the record, Jason would sign an actual baby if someone asked him to. His brother wouldn’t. One of them is more committed; that’s all I’m saying.

Of course, the Kelces had to talk about their impending showdown on the pod, and even invite their parents on.

Their mom, Donna, is a delight who brought her homemade cookies to Arizona for them and wears a custom mashup jersey of her two sons. (Travis will be the first to tell you that he is the one who had it made for her.) So, who is she rooting for in the Super Bowl? “The offense.”

More on Jason Kelce: This is a man who continues to not take himself too seriously while taking his passions really, really seriously. He didn’t just drop a Christmas album with teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata; he and his teammates sounded way better than they had any right or need to (partly thanks to a West Philly vocal coach), and the album sold out three times over, raising more than $250,000 for the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center. Speaking of raising money for good causes, Kelce also started his own nonprofit to help kids in Philly schools. (The t-shirts benefiting the nonprofit are also Philly-made, instant sellouts, and way better than they need to be.)

Baby Bird on the Way

Yet even more about Jason Kelce: His wife Kylie will be 38 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl. But that’s not stopping her from attending; she’s bringing her OB/GYN to the game.

The Rocky Statue Curse

During the postseason, opposing fans have trolled the Eagles by dressing up the Rocky statue in their team’s own jerseys. It has not ended well. Travis Kelce, for his part, is discouraging Chiefs fans from falling into this trap.

Travis Kelce addresses the Rocky statue curse ahead of #SuperBowlLVII on New Heights: “Chiefs fans… do not touch the f****g Rocky statue. And definitely don’t put a #87 on there.” pic.twitter.com/peQGSye3eq — Eagles Nation (NFC Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) February 1, 2023

Batman

Meanwhile, the wide receivers are all Batman. (Batmans? Batmen?) You may notice fans wearing masks of the Dark Knight and wonder what that’s all about. Well, as defensive back Darius Slay explains, A.J. Brown is “Swole Batman,” DeVonta Smith is “Skinny Batman,” and Quez Watkins is “Fast Batman.” There are “no Robins” here: It’s “nothin’ but Batmans.” Capes are also involved. It’s everything.

And while Kelce told his brother on their podcast, “I don’t like to play dress-up; I like to play football,” he got in on the Batman action on Halloween. (While Kelce dubbed himself “Fat Batman,” Darius Slay countered that if anything, Kelce is “Sexy Batman.” Where’s the lie?)

Speaking of Halloween, while Kelce was dressing like a superhero, Johnson was dressing like Kelce.

Fashion

While we’re on the topic of clothing, this team is full of sharp dressers. Check out our pre-game fashion breakdown here, or let Miles Sanders analyze it:

Could we love this team any more? Why, yes, because we haven’t gotten to Hurts’s “It’s a Philly Thing” statement, which has since turned into the team’s 2023 rallying cry and playoff sweatshirt.