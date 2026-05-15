Beyond the Jersey Devil: Legends and Lore of the Pine Barrens

Most people have heard about the Jersey Devil. But the Pine Barrens is brimming with spooky specters, unexplained phenomena, and paranormal entities — or at least lore about them all. With your eyes (and mind) open, you might just spot one out in the woods.

Yim Yammer

Sasquatch, almasty, hibagon: Almost every corner of the world has a story about towering, hairy bigfoots that lurk in dense forests. New Jersey has a few of its own, like the Big Red Eye that roams the mountains in the northwestern part of the state. But I grew up with the oral tradition of the Yim Yammer, a giant yeti — as tall as the pitch pines (so my Piney great-grandmother told me) — that would run through the woods, leaving downed trees in its path. Is the ground shaking because of sonic booms coming from McGuire Air Force Base? Or is it the Yim Yammer barreling toward you?

The Blue Hole

The Pines are home to several blue holes — peculiar lakes that are Caribbean blue rather than cedar-tinged brown. But there’s only one that has lore as deep as the crystal-clear pool itself. Some believe the Blue Hole on the border of Winslow and Monroe townships was created by a meteor; others say it’s where the Jersey Devil bathes. But most will tell you not to swim across lest you be pulled down into the chilly abyss by a whirlpool. Even walking around the Blue Hole can be treacherous. The ground along the banks of the water can turn into quicksand. Watch your step!

Jack-o’-lanterns

Beware the mysterious balls of fire you see in the dark forest. Also known as will-o’-the-wisps, these eerie orbs appear over bogs and swamps. They’re said to have a hypnotizing glow that lures people deep into the thickest marshes, where they get stuck and slowly sink until they drown. Scientists hypothesize that jack-o’-lanterns are caused by the spontaneous combustion of swamp gasses. But Pineys are certain they’re mischievous trickster spirits preying on wayward wanderers, who are drawn to the light like moths to a flame.

Fiddling Sammy Buck

In the 1800s, long before the song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” hit the airwaves in 1979, an arrogant Sam Giberson (also known as Sammy Buck) drunkenly declared to friends that he was the best fiddler around. “I could even beat the devil,” he said. Hearing this, the devil accepted his challenge and threatened to send Giberson to hell if he couldn’t win the musical duel. The two battled it out until Giberson pulled a sweet melody “out of the air”; the devil humbly accepted defeat and let him go. Locals say if you listen closely, you can still hear Giberson’s “Air Tune” playing softly on the wind.

White Stag of Shamong

If you see a white stag in the Pine Barrens, consider yourself warned: Danger lies ahead. The superstition stems from the story of a stagecoach that got caught in a terrible storm while traveling from Philadelphia to the Shore. A glowing white deer appeared, blocking the road leading to the Quaker Bridge. In the short time the ghostly apparition blocked the path, the bridge was swept away by the raging rapids. Word spread through the Pines that the harbinger had saved the travelers from crashing into the river. Ever since, hunters and hikers alike have considered the deer as both a warning and a lucky omen — lucky you didn’t meet your doom, that is.

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Published as “Legends and Lore” in the May 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.