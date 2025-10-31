Everything You Need to Know About Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly in the Burbs

We’re taking your favorite springtime city event and bringing it to the Drexelbrook venue on November 9th.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly events are pretty, well, sparkling. Earlier this year, we brought you the all-new Bubbly Ball, an evening format for our long-running Bubbly & Brunch.

And now we bring you (drumroll, please!) Bubbly in the Burbs. Set for November 9th at the Drexelbrook in Drexel Hill, the day begins at 12 p.m. and includes everything you need to plan your Big Day — not to mention the rest of your wedding festivities. (Get your tickets here!)

Let’s start with the Drexelbrook. The esteemed wedding venue and catering company will have four separate food stations — with drink pairings. Want a hint at what they can create? Check out this real wedding.)

There will be a fashion show — of course! — highlighting gowns from Her Bridal Collective, our 2025 Best of Philly winner for Best Bridal Shop, and suits and tuxes from Sagets Formal Wear.

Schaffer Sound will set the tunes for the show. (And a performance from Andrea Levine Artists will take place in the main room.)

Visit Delco and Arrangements Unlimited — the latter created the tropical centerpiece you see here and is also a 2025 Best of Philly winner — are putting together a DIY bouquet bar.

Simply Spun Confections will be doing cotton candy creations, while Frost 321 will be crafting frozen mimosas. (To put you in the mood for planning that summer wedding you’ve been dreaming of.) And Bredenbeck’s will have a sugar artist on-hand to decorate a cake, live.

Also live? Paintings with aLive Art. Plus, Abhi Sarkar will be snapping couple’s portraits, so you can commemorate your love story — and maybe even use your photo as a holiday card this year.

All that, and we’ve barely scraped the surface of what you can expect from the rest of the vendors, whom you can see here.

Want tickets? Of course you do! Click here to grab yours, and be sure to use the code BUBBLY2025 for free tickets.

We look forward to seeing you on November 9th. Please be sure to say “hi” to me, Philadelphia Wedding editor Kristen Schott. I’d love to learn more about your Big Day, and share how you can submit your celebration for consideration in an upcoming issue.

