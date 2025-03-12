Everything You Need to Know About Philadelphia Wedding’s All-New Bubbly Ball

Set for April 2nd at PAFA, the evening event includes a fashion show, vendor showcases, and plenty of inspo for your Big Day.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Newly engaged and not quite sure where to start? Or perhaps you’ve begun wedding planning but desperately need some IRL inspo? Or, heck, maybe you just want a fun night out with your best Big Day crew? Whatever you need at this step in your journey, you’ll find it at Philadelphia Wedding’s all-new Bubbly Ball event. (Get your tickets here!)

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on April 2nd and held in PAFA’s Samuel M.V. Hamilton Building — a contemporary gallery space perfect for a modern Philly couple — the evening is organized somewhat like a wedding. (So dress to impress!)

You’ll begin with a champagne welcome, followed by the ceremony at 6 p.m., a.k.a. a fashion show complete with looks for all aspects of your wedding weekend wardrobe (and beyond). That means you might find an ensemble for your bridal shower, ceremony and reception, after-party — and even the honeymoon.

We’re particularly excited about the playful, sophisticated short dresses that The Wedding Factor will be showcasing — though their gowns, and the styles from Kimberly James Bridal, are also downright dreamy, as are the accessories and even the hair and makeup, the latter two courtesy of Beauty & Bridal Philly.

Speaking of beauty, folks looking for someone to glam them up for their wedding will find numerous options during the cocktail hour and reception (the vendor marketplace) that takes place directly after the fashion show. You can chat with experts from med spas and hair and makeup studios for information on pre-wedding and day-of beauty.

Another highlight is, of course, the food. Woman-owned, sustainably focused 12th Street Catering — an exclusive caterer at PAFA — will be providing passed appetizers, culinary stations, and specialty cocktails. (Read more about their efforts here.)

Meanwhile, Frost 321 will be slinging boozy sorbet, and Drambuie and Brandywine Cocktails & Coffee will be crafting bevvies with a jolt of java.

Otherwise, expect a long list of things to inspire and entice you — giveaways and prizes, plenty of photo moments (Abhi Sarkar Photography will be snapping the whole soiree, and The Best Philly Photobooth will surely create an interactive scene), and one-on-one time with folks from the likes of Elegant Events Planning + Design (see their recent Art Museum wedding here) and Folklore Florals and Events Co., who crafted the moss wall at last year’s Bubbly Brunch.

And Best of Philly-winning DJ Lady FX will be playing the tunes. Want to see who else will be on hand? Click here for the full list of vendors and sponsors.

And, the most important part: Tickets! General admission is $50, but there are various early-bird discounts and group packages. (So make your plans now!) You can find all the details here. See you there!

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.