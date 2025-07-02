This Couple Worked With Four Different Catering Companies for Their Wedding Menus

A sailcloth tent, immersive experiences, and a team of VIP vendors made this party at the Highlands Mansion and Gardens simply magical.

Samantha Savino and James Mikalic didn’t approach the planning of their wedding with a specific theme in mind. Their vision was far more abstract: to create what Sam calls an “immersive experience — one that blended color, texture, shape, and light in a way that transported guests the moment they entered.”

It was a lofty goal, but Sam, a retail operations manager for Free People with a passion for design, and James, a mechanical engineer for the U.S. Navy, were up to the challenge. “Over the course of two years, we lovingly curated each detail with intention and care,” says Sam. The design centered on a soaring sailcloth tent that was installed on the grounds of the Highlands Mansion and Gardens, a historic Georgian estate in Fort Washington.

Inside the tent, clusters of paper lanterns and sculptural rattan pendants hung above a variety of seating configurations for the 245 guests. “The layout invited fluid movement,” says Sam. Five different types of seating were arranged under the sailcloth tent. The tables were bedecked with florals in neutral autumn hues — hanging amaranthus draped off the ends — and the light, airy lanterns and pendants seemed to float above the scene.

But food was the main focus: Sam’s dad is the managing partner at Drexel Hill-based Drexelbrook Catering. And so the Ardmore duo, who got engaged in 2022, worked with chefs from four catering companies (Drexelbrook, West Chester’s John Serock Catering, Chef’s Expressions in Baltimore, and Philly’s Pink Garlic) to develop menus for four food stations. Among the offerings? Dry-aged tomahawk steak and farro with roasted butternut squash.

As the reception wound down, guests made their way to the after-party on the mansion’s main floor, which had been transformed into a club-like space with dramatic lighting and a DJ — and plenty of late-night snacks.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Bobbi Phelps Photography | Venue: The Highlands Mansion and Gardens | Event Planning: Sarah Zaun of All About Events | Florals: Eden Events | Catering: Drexelbrook Catering, John Serock Catering, Chef’s Expressions, and Pink Garlic | Cake: The Master’s Baker | Bride’s Gowns: Lee Petra Grebenau from Spina Bride (ceremony and reception); Janet Mandell (after-party dress rental) | Groom’s Attire: Ike Behar from Sagets Formal Wear | Hair: Moxie Queen & Co. | Makeup: Sofia Serrano (Air Hair and Makeup) | Invitations: I Do! Invitations | Officiant: Stephen H. Paolino (pastor) | Entertainment: Hepner’s Rebellion (cocktail hour); the Jellyroll Band from BVTLive! (reception); Schaffer Sound Productions (after-party DJ) | Videographer: Allure Films | Furniture and Tabletop Rentals: The Party Center, Lilac & Lace Co., and Vision Furniture Event Rentals | Linens: Total Table | Lighting: LEO Design Gallery & Flower Shoppe | Transportation: Ace Limousine

Published as “Samantha & James” in the Summer/Fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

