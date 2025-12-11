Need an Over-the-Top Way to Pop the Question? Try One of These Gorgeous Philly Hotels

These destinations are offering packages perfect for proposing.

It’s that time of year again: what we like to call proposal season, the months between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day when folks love to pop the question. So if you want to make it official this season but don’t know where to start, we have some ideas for you. Specifically, some over-the-top approaches courtesy of a few Philadelphia hotels, which set a grand scene for your beloved to say “yes.” Take a look at the below, and you might find yourself getting down on one knee in a presidential suite or celebrating the moment over dinner and drinks in one of our fave hotel restaurants. Need more inspiration? Visit our proposal guide. And if you’d like to see your own proposal on these pages, submit it here!

The Bellevue Hotel

Center City

The Bellevue Hotel has a soup-to-nuts Forever & Always proposal package for soon-to-be weds. (Perhaps the name is a nod to a certain song by Taylor Swift, the recently engaged Berks County native we’ve adopted as our own?) The package offers a stay in the hotel’s gorgeous — and massive — presidential suite, decorated with rose petals and a candle-lit path for your arrival. The hotel will take care of the proposal setup, complete with custom signage and a floral arrangement by Beautiful Blooms. A photographer from Pel Productions will be on hand to capture the moment when your love says “yes.” Then, bask in the moment with a private, four-course dinner for two in your suite (there’s a full dining room in the space), pop a complimentary bottle of bubbly, and sip it in engraved, keepsake champagne flutes. The celebration continues the next day, with breakfast in bed and mimosas. Ready to start wedding planning already? Keep in mind that the Bellevue has two Cescaphe-operated venues at the hotel, the Grand Belle and XIX. Package from $5,000.

Hotel Anna & Bel

Fishtown

Ask your beloved to marry you amid any one of Hotel Anna & Bel’s stunning backdrops — in the Mediterranean-inspired courtyard, on the foyer’s original, restored grand staircase, or in the living room, with its cozy fireplace — when you book their engagement package. A bottle of champagne and chocolates will be waiting in your room so you can toast the big moment. Afterward, head to the hotel’s airy hair and makeup room to prep for a two-hour photo session around the grounds. (Take note: You’ll need to book your photographer separately.) We like the idea of snapping a few pics poolside (though you might need a coat — at least right now). Later, celebrate over cocktails at Caletta and dinner at Bastia, the latter our top restaurant of 2025, with a $100 dining credit. The engagement package can be added to any stay for $600.

The Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse

While not technically geared toward proposals, the Rittenhouse’s Romance package will help you seal the deal. Get down on one knee in Rittenhouse Square, one of the city’s most picturesque proposal spots, then head to the hotel for a dinner at one of its two restaurants, Lacroix or Scarpetta. If you’d prefer something more intimate, a private dinner in your room can be arranged. They also offer a $200 spa credit to be used during your stay, so you can book a couple’s treatment. A $150 dinner credit, a dozen long-stemmed roses, artisanal chocolates, and a bottle of sparkling wine are included in the package. Want to extend the celebration? The package includes complimentary late checkout at 1:00 p.m. Prices on request.

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia

Center City

This one’s a classic, something we’ve basically been obsessed with since the Four Seasons introduced it a few years back. That’s the Night Spa experience. It’s meant for any special moment — and we think a proposal is an ideal time to make use of it. Couples are greeted with a candle-lit floral runway, treated to a 60-minute massage, then left to enjoy private access to the hotel’s pool on the 57th floor, surrounded by gorgeous views of Philadelphia’s skyline. Champagne, pastries, and a dozen long-stem red roses are included. You can add on upgrades like caviar, oysters, or a rose heart to kick the experience up another notch. The package is available with or without an overnight stay. Prices on request.

