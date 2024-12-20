Peek Inside the Gorgeous New Hotel Anna & Bel in Fishtown

The property’s design was inspired by its feminine past and future.



Quiet sophistication permeates Hotel Anna & Bel, from the discreet front door of the renovated­ 18th-century mansion, on a tree-lined street in Fishtown, to the foyer, with its original staircase stripped of its paint to leave the wood exposed, to the courtyard, an urban oasis that feels more like New Orleans than Philly. But that’s what Fishtown real estate developer Foyer Project hoped to impart through the renovation.

Once an asylum for women, led by women, the hotel now has 50 rooms, two restaurants — Bastia and Caletta, both from Tyler Akin — and a pool, and was influenced by the property’s “feminine” history, says Galli Arbel, Foyer’s­ creative director of brand and marketing. “We wanted to give it a voice.”

Foyer interior designer Sigita Stravinskaite incorporated a warm palette, with muted sage, terra-cotta, and amber hues. Furniture with curves, rather than harsh angles, was brought in. Paradigm Art Advisory in Old City curated a collection of 250 art pieces, many by women. And most window treatments and pillows are the work of Stravinskaite. “It’s not just about what you see, it’s what you touch,” Arbel says. To that end, Philly-based woman-­owned loungewear brand Printfresh crafted bespoke robes for each guest room — a perfect flourish.

Anna & Bel combines features of two separate women: One is a more bohemian, feminine spirit; the other one is a bit more masculine. Together, they complement one another.” — Galli Arbel

Courtyard

The pool was constructed in London and shipped to Anna & Bel. Business & Pleasure Co.’s umbrellas, lounges upholstered by Stravinskaite, and Four Hands chairs surround it, while a second-floor wraparound balcony overlooks the space.

Restaurant

Foyer Project collaborated with chef Akin on Bastia’s design. “The goals were to honor the property by making it feel lived-in and to evoke the Mediterranean in subtle ways,” he says.

Guest room

While each room’s layout is different, all feature a version of this locally made wooden cabinet, which unfolds into a beautiful kitchenette or minibar stocked with products, including some from Philly businesses.

Living room

The fireplace, mantelpiece, and marble were discover­ed in the basement, refur­bished, and brought up to this common area for guests. The walls are plastered in terra-cotta-hued Roman plaster from Portola Paints.

Published as “Designing Women” in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.