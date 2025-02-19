Weekending in Clearwater, Florida

Heading down for Phillies spring training? Here’s everything you need to know, from the ballpark to the beach.

Friday

Check in to Opal Sands Resort (rooms from $485), a trendy gulf-front destination that puts you in the center of it all. Laze the afternoon away at the pool or the coastal-chic spa for a massage, facial, or body wrap or scrub. Catch some live music at the on-site SandBar before dinner at SeaGuini, the property’s main restaurant. The menu features locally caught seafood, house-made pastas, and brick-oven pizzas.

Saturday

Frenchy’s is a must-visit when in Clearwater. Hit the original on Baymont Street for a grouper sandwich and she-crab soup before making your way to BayCare Ballpark for a Phillies spring training game. (Peep our pro tips below!) After cheering on the Fightins, fill up on elevated American comfort food — think jumbo gulf shrimp, a fried chicken dinner, and baked Alaska with extra hot fudge — at Bob Heilman’s Beachcomber, which has been around since 1948.

Sunday

Spend the day in Dunedin, about eight miles from Opal Sands. Your morning begins at the marina for an outing with A Boat Day. You can visit secluded beaches, go shelling, swim, and watch for dolphins. Once docked, explore town: There are boutiques for clothing, books, jewelry, antiques, and more — don’t miss Sea Love for DIY candles — plus nine breweries within walking distance. We suggest Dunedin Brewery, Florida’s oldest microbrewery. Cap the night at Bon Appétit for shellfish, steaks, and chops — plus grand waterfront views.

Play Ball!

A winning plan for spring training

1. Gates open at 11 a.m., but you’ll want to get there at least an hour early to catch the players warming up on the practice fields. Snag your pics along the black iron fence!

2. Your best chance at scoring an autograph from your favorite player is along the left-field line (sections 118 to 120). And don’t forget to bring your own Sharpie.

3. For seats in the shade, aim for row 19 or higher in sections 105 to 107 and 110 to 112. Don’t mind the sun? The grassy berm is very fun, very Florida. Just be sure to wear your sunglasses.

4. The concourse features hometown favorites like Manco and Manco, Delco’s cheesesteaks, and Philadelphia Water Ice. (Yes, there are ice cream helmets too.)

Published as “The Jaunt: Weekending in … Clearwater, Florida” in the February 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.