Forsythia Just Added a Super-Romantic Proposal Package Perfect for Food Lovers

You’ll have the restaurant to yourself for dinner, bubbly and popping the question.

Looking for a unique way to pop the question? We’ve got what you need — particularly if you and the apple of your eye love dining out in Philly. Well, Forsythia, an elegant French bistro in Old City, actually has what you need. That’s because the restaurant, which is already a popular spot for intimate wedding receptions and other cozy festivities, has launched a new private-dining proposal package. It comes just ahead of March 20th — the first day of spring and what is known as National Proposal Day — and it’s perfect for foodies.

Case in point: You will have the restaurant to yourself while chef and owner Christopher Kearse cooks (and serves) you a delicious multicourse menu that might include caviar and crêpes, whole-roasted hen of the woods mushrooms, grilled short rib and foie gras, and baba au rhum. (The menu can be customized based on your preferences and seasonal availability of ingredients.)

You’ll also receive a bottle of champagne to toast after the big moment and a 30-minute session with pro photographer Matt Godfrey of Fairmount Photo, whose work you see here.

Sounds delightful, right? Kearse said in a press release that the idea stemmed from the restaurant’s experience hosting small weddings and celebrations amid the pandemic. “It made us realize how much we enjoy creating these custom special moments for our guests, and how much people find Forsythia romantic and their special place.”

Pricing begins at $850 per couple, and more information can be found at hello@forsythiaphilly.com.

For more ideas, check out this list of great scenic spots for popping the question — and all these recent proposals, ranging from a puppy-filled occasion to a viral Bourse big moment and everything in between. And once you’ve proposed, be sure to submit your story here for a chance to be featured!

