It’s Going to Be Dangerously Hot for the Foreseeable Future

Plus: The Birds are back, a raccoon popped up at the airport, and Abbi Jacobson wants to give you a second chance.

It’s Dangerously Hot Out

If you’ve not yet ventured outside today, you’ve played your cards right. If you have, you know that the big news is that it’s hot in the Philly region and getting hotter.

Philly’s Health Department has declared a “heat health emergency” for Thursday through Saturday, while noting that the emergency may be extended if, y’know, it stays super-hot.

Meanwhile, county commissioners in Montco have announced a “code red” hot-weather emergency starting today and ending at 8 p.m. Friday.

Delco, Chester County, Bucks County, Camden County, Atlantic County … basically the entire region is on alert. Hit the links above for tips for staying cool and the locations of cooling centers, check on loved ones (including pets), drink lots of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages and use common sense.

News you can use: our guides to Philly public pools, spraygrounds and working out when it’s hot.

Football Season Is Nigh!

Even in seasons when the Phillies are still in the thick of it, we must admit that our pulse quickens when we hear that the Eagles have reported to camp. Of course, this upcoming season is full of intrigue: a new contract for Jalen Hurts, new coordinators on offense and defense, a raft of new additions to the roster. As my former La Salle Collegian colleague Mike Sielski points out over at the Inquirer, training camp following a Super Bowl runner-up campaign comes with bigger-than-usual expectations.

Newspaper Woes

Speaking of Collegians, Penn State’s excellent independent, student-run paper reports that it’s losing its university funding over the course of the next two budget cycles. According to editor Nick Stonesifer, efforts are underway to work with the paper’s Alumni Interest Group to establish an endowment to cover the gap. It’s a great paper. Here’s hoping something gets worked out.

Headline of the Week

We’re generally fascinated by urban wildlife in these parts, which is why we perked up at this headline: Raccoon Spotted at Philadelphia International Airport’s Baggage Claim

WATCH: Raccoon pops up at baggage claim at #Philadelphia airport! Spokesperson says b/c of airport’s location sometimes raccoons show up (one stole a pack of Twizzlers last year). Airport works with the USDA to set humane traps. Hear from passenger who took the video @6abc 5pm pic.twitter.com/Z7vLWQ05of — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) July 26, 2023

Not going to lie: I am jealous of the raccoon in the video. I’ve always wanted to ride up that conveyor belt.

Local Talent

Pride of Wayne Abbi Jacobson is partnering with Pride of Rehoboth Dogfish Head for what they’re calling “2nd Shot to CRUSH the Perfect Toast.” The big idea: Folks who flubbed a wedding-party toast (which Jacobson says she’s also done) will get coaching (from Jacobson) to rewrite their speeches and then assistance in surprising the couple they originally let down. All the deets are here.

And from the Okay-Then Sports Desk …

Rob Thomson must have heard the agonized screams of the Phillies fan base, because for last night’s game, he toyed around (dicked around, per the social media responses) with the lineup:

Phillies lineup vs. Orioles. 6:05pm EDT on NBCSP/94WIP.



Schwarber DH

Castellanos 9

Harper 3

Bohm 5

Stott 4

Realmuto 2

Marsh 8

Cave 7

Sosa 6



Suarez LHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) July 26, 2023

That’s right: Trea Turner got a day off. Ranger Suárez gave up a first-inning first-pitch single but nothing more; Orioles starter Kyle Bradish wasn’t impressed by the new lineup and got three straight. In the second, Ranger walked the lead-off man but escaped again with a double play. In the third, the Orioles had two singles and two outs before Adley Rutschman whacked a full-count pitch out of the park. Playing from behind again, Phils! In our half, Brandon Marsh walked, then stole second and scored on a double by Jake Cave, who looks very distinguished with that bit of gray in his beard. Nick Castellanos singled Cave home — 3-2! — but Bryce Harper hit into a double play.

Alec Bohm singled to start the fourth, Bryson Stott blooped a hit, and J.T. Realmuto slammed a double to give the Phils a 4-3 lead. How nice! How un-usual! In the sixth, a terrific catch by Jake Cave saved two runs.

JAKE CAVE WITH THE PHILLIES BEST CATCH OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/8Bo4IM4hMS — Mismatch Philadelphia (@MismatchPhilly) July 26, 2023

Ranger gave up a double in the seventh, so Rob brought in Seranthony Dominguez, who pitched a strikeout and a ground-out, then a single that tied the game. But Edmundo Sosa hit a two-out homer that put us up one again. That was the end for Bradish; Cionel Perez walked Kyle Schwarber on four pitches, then hit Big Nick with a pitch. A Harper single made it 6-4. Out with Perez, in with Mike Baumann, for the last out. The eighth brought in Craig Kimbrel, who got three straight. One more pitching change for the Orioles, then Gregory Soto in for Kimbrel for the ninth. He racked up three straight outs. Woo-hoo, a series win for once! They’re off tonight. Everybody. Not just Trea.

And in Doop News …

The Union played Querétaro at Subaru Park last night in the second round of the Leagues Cup and took the lead when Dániel Gazdag scored in the 29th minute.

Gazdag rips a shot to the far post to open the scoring for the U 🙌 Daniel Gazdag saca un riflazo al segundo palo para abrir el marcador 💥#DOOP | #PHIvQRO 1-0 pic.twitter.com/gsS7AT2KDV — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) July 27, 2023

In the 36th, the goalie fouled Julián Carranza right in front of the cage and hurt himself in the process. Gazdag scored on the PK, too. And another in the 43rd, from Nathan Harriel. They got one more in the 60th by Jesús Bueno, but oops — Damian Lowe was offsides. Two minutes later, another PK chance, and a third goal by Gazdag. Okay, time to switch to the U.S. Women’s National Team vs. the Netherlands in World Cup play, just five minutes in. Final Union score: 5-1, with one more from Jack McGlynn.

The women looked great until the 17th minute, when Netherlands scored on a breakaway. Julie Ertz, who started again, had a terrific header that nearly went in in the 34th, but no such luck. Rose Lavelle picked up an undeserved yellow in the 50th — the officiating in the game was whack. In the 60th minute, Lindsey Horan got whacked and hurt her bad knee. She was so pissed off that she scored two minutes later on a header. The knee suddenly seemed much better.

Alex Morgan nailed one on a break at 67 minutes, but it was called back for offsides. Damn. Things got wild around the 80th minute, but our ladies held their ground. Tiffany Rodman almost scored in the 82nd but couldn’t quite. Three quick corners in a row for the U.S. — nope. Make that four … A terrific series of attacks on the box for us, a free kick for the Netherlands — nothing doing. Five minutes stoppage. No one scored. One point to each team. The U.S. plays again against Portugal, on Tuesday at (yikes) 3 a.m.