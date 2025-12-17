Just a Picture-Perfect Addison Street Proposal

A fake work dinner was the decoy.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Proposal season is in full swing at Philadelphia Wedding, and we’re excited to share this “will you” on Addison Street — one of our favorite spots in the city for couples to become engaged. RingShot Photography beautifully snapped the big moment, which you can discover below.

And if you need more inspiration, check out our proposal coverage here. Or if you’d like to submit your own engagement, do so here!

The couple: Hannah Beck, 29, and Rob Skalicky, 30, both of Rittenhouse, where they live with their long-haired chihuahua, Bruno

How they met: Rob and Hannah were introduced by mutual friends while down the Shore, in Ocean City. Shortly after, they went on their first date to Via Locusta, in Rittenhouse. They dated for four years before getting engaged.

The proposal: Rob told Hannah they were heading to drinks at a co-worker’s house followed by a work dinner. It was a beautiful, early November evening, so the couple decided to walk to their destination. He turned onto Addison Street — a classic Philly proposal spot, beloved for its twinkly light-covered trees and historic architecture — and got down on one knee. (The work dinner was, of course, fictive. What followed instead was a romantic night to celebrate their engagement.)

Her reaction: Hannah admits she wasn’t suspicious at all — even though the “work dinner” was scheduled for a Saturday. “He was cool, calm, and collected all day, which kept me totally unassuming,” she says. “It wasn’t until we turned onto Addison Street and Rob started fidgeting with his pockets that I realized the proposal might be happening.” After he asked Hannah to marry him and unveiled his grand scheme, she started crying happy tears. “We went on to have the best night ever.”

His reaction: “I was more nervous for everything to go right — the weather, setting, photographer, plans after, keeping the surprise, etc. — than I was to actually ‘pop the question,’” Rob says. “Seeing how surprised and excited Hannah was made it all the better!”

The post-proposal moments: The soon-to-be weds toasted to their love with celebratory drinks at SkyHigh at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. Then, they went back to the site of their first date — Via Locusta — for dinner. When they arrived home, Hannah was surprised again: Rob’s cousin had decorated their apartment, and a group of friends gathered for an impromptu engagement party at Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse.

The wedding plans: The two are early in the planning stages, touring Philly-area wedding venues. They hope to wed in the summer or fall of 2027.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.