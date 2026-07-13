Inside the Great Philadelphia Microburst Storm of 2026

A report from the weekend's wild weather and its fallout.

Listen to the audio edition here:



Saturday started off like any other muggy summer weekend day for millions in the region. In my home, we played Scrabble, enjoyed brunch, and watched some binge-of-the-week that was so good that I can’t recall it. But in the two o’clock hour, things changed – abruptly.

My wife’s phone blared around 2 p.m. with one of those flash-flood alerts that seem to have become much more common. At first, we brushed it off, as one tends to do. There was barely a cloud in the sky. But then, around 2:30 p.m., we were jolted by a thunder crack and, within moments, we couldn’t see out our windows.

“This is what a monsoon looks like,” remarked my wife, who is from monsoon-plagued India. My son noticed that the rain was exactly parallel to the kitchen windowsill, whipping by in horizontal sheets.

We went to the basement door so that we could open it and check the drain in our rear driveway. The drain was working, but the water was pooling up and entering our basement and garage, and we immediately realized that the drains on our next door neighbors’ houses were very much not working, overwhelming our drain. We watched helplessly as trash cans, tree limbs, and 32-ounce Big Gulp cups rushed by in our backyard river.

Amid all of this, the lights flickered. Again, we shrugged it off, because in 20 years in our home in West Philadelphia, we had never had a significant power outage. But then, the lights went off and didn’t come back on. I called PECO, and the automated system informed me that the company was aware of our particular outage, which they estimated was affecting 1,460 households. (Later on Saturday, PECO reported that some 34,000 homes in the area were without power.)

And then? The rain stopped. The sky cleared. My son asked me if I could drive him to work in Delco. I did; a trip that normally takes 20 minutes stretched to 90. This was the first time in his life that he was late to work — I told him to invoke an Act of God clause.