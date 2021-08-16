A Look at Philadelphia Wedding ’s 25th Anniversary Bash at the Mann Center

Wedding industry vendors enjoyed cocktails, light bites and a stunning view of Philly during the outdoor affair.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Philadelphia Wedding magazine held its 25th anniversary party and Summer/Fall 2021 issue launch celebration at the Mann Center, the stunning open-air performing arts and event venue (yes, they’ll host your “I do’s”) in Fairmount Park. About 150 industry vendors — including those who were featured editorially and advertisers in the issue — joined in on the fun, which included food and drink from top caterers, photo moments, speeches, and good, old-fashioned, in-person mingling. And it’s all inspiring for your Big Day.

The evening was spread out among two tents, the Acclaim and Crescendo, as well as the outdoor pathway, where guests gathered to snap pics of the city skyline and sip cocktails. For a taste: 13th Street Cocktail Catering slung sips like the Knuckle Sandwich (Casamigos Blanco, hibiscus, arbol chile, fresh grapefruit, orange and lime) and the Kansas City Shuffle (made with Kiki Vodka, sake, Vietnamese cinnamon, lime, yuzu and cucumber) out of its vintage, restored mobile bar. (We suggest you check it out for your own Big Day.) And Frost 321 kept things cool with liquid nitrogen cocktails and ice cream, with Blanc de Bleu bubbly for a sparkling twist.

As for the food? Myriad options abounded, with everything from green gazpacho soup (compressed cucumber, honeydew, green apple, fennel, radish, chipotle crema and cilantro) from Constellation Culinary Group to bistro steak frites salads from Feast Your Eyes Catering. Di Bruno Bros. and 12th Street Catering also served up lip-smacking spreads.

Between bites, folks lounged on punchy, colorful seating areas created by Allaire Rentals — perfect complements to the fresh-plucked flower installation from DNA Floral — snapped photos at the Party Cam from Poser Photo Booth and grooved to tunes from BVTLive!

The overall vibe among attendees was lively and excited — folks were thrilled to finally be together again after the last year, and the sentiment was felt among the Philadelphia Wedding team too, including editor Kristen Schott and director of Wedding & Luxury Danielle Iannetta, both of whom addressed the crowd.

“This past year in particular has taken those talents and the essence of community and camaraderie to another level. The wedding and events industry of this region has embodied the ‘City of Brotherly and Sisterly Love’ motto – it’s been incredible to see people come together to help each other throughout this time,” said Iannetta. “The people in this room have kept so many couples and events in full spirits as we continue to navigate COVID.”

Schott shared some of the highlights of the latest issue, like “The Modern Twenties” fashion feature, about how wedding attire embraces how we party today, and the “Last Look” article on one couple, Jewel Lester and Ameer Sherard, who faced countless hardships in planning their wedding amid COVID (they changed plans five times). Despite it all, they described their Big Day as “perfect.” (Click here to get your copy.)

Before the evening came to a close, guests were treated to a sweet ending — cupcakes from Velvet Sky Bakery and brownies from Best of Philly winner Second Daughter Baking Co. Additional event partners included Allure Films, Eventions Productions, Lord Hobo Brewing, Pictures by Todd and South Jersey Party Rentals.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER | PINTEREST

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.