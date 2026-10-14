Sixers Plan Ticket Giveaway, Art Hunt, and More for “Blue Week” Ahead of Home Opener

The celebration includes citywide street art, free merch, a fan fest, and a chance to score tickets to opening night as excitement builds for LeBron James’s first season with the team.

A new Sixers season is reason to get excited, but with LeBron James now in Philadelphia, this one comes with a whole new level of mania. And the team is giving fans plenty of ways to get in on it before the 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22nd. Blue Week, running October 13th through 21st, will bring Sixers-themed street art to neighborhoods around the city, a T-shirt giveaway bus tour, a Dunkin’ pep rally, and a free fan fest at Stateside Live! There are also customized jerseys to win and a surprise drop of free tickets to the home opener somewhere in Philadelphia. (And given what tickets are going for these days, that’s quite a prize!)

Whether you’re hoping to score some free Sixers gear, catch the team’s season opener on a big screen, or simply soak up the excitement around town, here’s your guide to the Blue Week festivities. Clap your hands, everybody!

All Week: Find Sixers Street Art Around Philly

The Sixers kicked things off on October 13th with a citywide art hunt. Philadelphia street artist Rob Nero (@nero_one) has created six different pieces featuring the entire Sixers roster, appearing in neighborhoods across the city. “My art has always been rooted in the streets, so being able to do something on this scale across Philly means a lot,” Nero says of the project. The team hasn’t announced all the locations in advance, so fans will need to follow @sixers on social media for clues about where to find all the artwork.

Thursday, October 15: Xfinity NBA Tip-Off at Xfinity Store

The Xfinity Store on Walnut Street is getting a Sixers makeover for an evening of basketball challenges, interactive experiences, merch giveaways, and appearances by Franklin and 76ers ENT. 5-8 p.m. at 1429 Walnut Street.

Friday, October 16th: Sixers T-Shirt Toss Bus Tour

The Sixers are hitting the road to hand out free T-shirts and bring some pre-season energy to the city. Franklin and 76ers ENT will join the tour. Here’s where and when to find them:

11 a.m.: 2600 Penrose Avenue

11:45 a.m.: Philadelphia Museum of Art (2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway)

12:30 p.m.: Dilworth Park (1 South 15th Street)

(Times are subject to change, so check the team’s social media accounts for updates before heading out.)

Monday, October 19th: Dunkin’ Pep Rally

Need a little Monday-morning motivation? The Sixers and Dunkin’ are turning a Northeast Philly location into a team-themed pep rally, complete with appearances by Franklin, 76ers ENT, and Dunkin’ mascot, Cuppy (yes, really), plus surprise giveaways. There’s also a themed drink in the mix: Dunkin’s limited-time blueberry-flavored “Slam Dunkalatte” will be available at participating locations throughout the Greater Philadelphia area during Blue Week. 8 a.m. at Dunkin’ on 2327 Cottman Avenue.

The Sixers will take over Stateside Live! for a free fan fest built around the team’s season opener against the New York Knicks. Expect live entertainment, giveaways, partner activations, and appearances from 76ers ENT. The event will also feature a live broadcast from 97.5 The Fanatic. Nero’s street art will make another appearance, this time with fans able to receive a live-painted T-shirt from the artist himself, while supplies last. Admission is free, but fans are encouraged to RSVP in advance. Doors at 6 p.m.; game tips off at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21st: Opening Night Blue Drop

The Sixers and Independence Blue Cross are giving fans a shot at free tickets to the team’s home opener against the Cavs on Thursday, October 22nd. The catch? The tickets will be hidden somewhere in Philadelphia, and the location won’t be announced ahead of time. Follow @sixers on Instagram for clues about where to find the ticket drop. A limited number of Sixers tees will also be hidden around the city. The Sixers will also “Light the Town Blue” that night, as Philadelphia’s landmarks and notable buildings will turn blue.