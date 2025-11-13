Is the Last Penny Really Worth $5 Million?

One Philly-area numismatist has serious doubts. Plus, the South Philly pop-up barrel sauna you absolutely need to visit.

Is the Last Penny Really Worth $5 Million at Auction?

News quickly spread worldwide yesterday that the United States Mint in Philadelphia, the first mint in the country, was producing the last pennies ever on Wednesday, after Donald Trump ordered them to be discontinued. News cameras came. Treasurer of the United States Brandon Beach showed up to give the lowly, unwanted penny a proper sendoff. So what happens to the last penny ever minted in the country, the one that Beach held up for the cameras?

It turns out that the five final pennies made in Philadelphia were minted with a special omega mark on them. They’ll remain uncirculated and go up for auction by the government at some unspecified time in the future. Details on that to come. Meanwhile, it begs the question: What will those pennies be worth?

Some estimates out there put the auction value of each of the five pennies at anywhere from $2 million to $5 million, with the very last of the last pennies possibly hitting that $5 million mark. (And there’s also the possibility that some obsessed collectors would be willing to pay even more if they could obtain all five, because why would you want just one when you could hoard them all like a good capitalist?)

Philadelphia-area numismatist Richard Weaver, however, has his doubts. Weaver, owner of Broomall’s Delaware Valley Rare Coin Company and the first guy in modern times to come across a 1943 Antimony Lincoln Cent and the only 1786 New Jersey three-pound Colonial note known to exist, opines that some of the estimates out there are likely to be overblown. And Beach himself, Weaver notes, may have devalued the last penny.

“If you look at that photo, he is holding the penny with his fingers on the coin,” Weaver told me, his voice tinged with incredulity. “You just don’t do that. Copper is very reactive to sweat and the oils of the skin, and any serious collector is going to take this photo into consideration.”

On top of that, Weaver adds, he doesn’t consider the last five pennies to be a true collector’s dream. Yes, there are only five of them in existence, which might suggest rarity to us laypeople, but Weaver’s not fully buying it.

“You see, they were made for this purpose,” he explains. “They were made to be rare. When you see people paying in the millions for coins, they are paying for coins that are 100 or 200 years old, of which only a handful are known to exist and that have survived for so many years without anyone making them for that purpose in 1933 or 1794.”

Then again, he admits, it’s not easy to know what is going to happen at an auction, particularly with a coin has produced such big headlines.

“One thing that is hard to predict with something like this is ego,” Weaver says with a chuckle. “And there are a lot of egos out there these days.”

SEPTA Just Can’t Catch a Break

Now it’s signal problems on top of all the delays caused by mandated inspections.

From the Department of Questions You Never Thought You’d Be Asked

“What Does Freedom Taste Like?”

What Are You Doing Tomorrow?

The answer should be “Going to the 8th annual Ideas We Should Steal Festival” at the Comcast Technology Center.

By the Numbers

$193 million: Funding increase that Philly schools are set to receive thanks to the just-passed Pennsylvania budget. The total state budget came in at $50.1 billion, and Governor Shapiro approved it on Wednesday after months of legislative wrangling and delays.

35 percent: Portion of city contracts that were supposed to go to “minority, women, or disabled-owned enterprises” after the city developed new guidelines in 2016. But Mayor Parker has quietly done away with this practice.

$120: What it will cost you and up to three of your friends to enjoy a pop-up barrel sauna in FDR Park, starting on December 13th. Reservations just opened!