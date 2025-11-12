From UArts to Law & Order: SVU, Meet Aimé Donna Kelly

The UArts grad turned SVU regular talks Mariska, Ice-T, and the Wanamaker Organ.

If you, like me, are one of the millions of people who watch Law & Order: SVU each week and have been doing so for years and years, you’ve no doubt noticed some new faces in recent seasons. One of them is Aimé Donna Kelly, who plays Captain Renee Curry alongside such Law & Order: SVU legends as Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T. This season, her character has risen to such a prominent level that she’s now unlocked a golden badge in SVU-land: her name and photo in the opening credits. Here, the UArts grad and former Washington Square West resident tells us all about it.

My first name is pronounced … like “I may” get a margarita this Friday. My family is Cuban on my mom’s side, and my grandmother named me. It’s a French name, but she actually named me after a friendly grade school rival of hers who always pushed her to be the best. They were the two smartest girls in class. She wanted me to have that fire. And I think I do.

My childhood nickname was … La Dictadora, because I was always dictating to my family what we should do.

When I was a little girl in Brooklyn, I wanted to grow up to be … an actor and a teacher, and I have become both of those things. My grandmother was a teacher before becoming a therapist in a women’s prison. So many stories.

I came to Philly … in 2005 to study acting at the University of the Arts. It wasn’t my first choice, but then I came to visit. We drove over the Ben Franklin Bridge and into the city and saw all these murals, and it was the murals that made me realize this is an artists’ haven, this is where I need to be. I auditioned for UArts and then canceled all my other auditions. I lived in Center City for all 11 years I was there, and I was most proud of my little apartment at 9th and Clinton.

Whenever I come back to Philly … it’s to do Christmas shopping with my mom, Elizabeth. She loves the Wanamaker Organ and the light show. When I was in college, she would come visit me and just go sit there and listen to the organ recitals.

When I heard that UArts was closing, I thought … this is a travesty. It was devastating for so many reasons. That school really changed me as an artist. I’m getting emotional thinking about it now.

One thing I really miss about Philadelphia is … Mixto on Pine Street. The drinks and ropa vieja are so good.

My favorite stage role in Philadelphia was … anything I did with Jen Childs at 1812 Productions. Working with Jen is a masterclass in the art of acting. Once, for 1812’s annual production of This Is the Week That Is, I got to play both Herman Cain and Michelle Obama.

I joined SVU in … 2020, just as a one-time character. I met Mariska and was in awe of her. And I learned so much on just that one day. Then they invited me back. And then again. Last season I did 16 of 22 episodes, and this season is the first time my photo appears in the opening credits. It all happened so fast, and I feel truly blessed.

My first memory of Law & Order is … my grandmother, Hilda, and my mom watching religiously and me telling them they are going to desensitize themselves to all of these horrible things. And now I’m in the show. It’s such a big deal for my family. They cry during those opening credits. It’s very emotional.

My shooting schedule is … constant. Yes, constant, grueling, and fun.

If I had to choose between Mariska Hargitay or Ice-T for my zombie apocalypse survival team … I would honestly have to pick both, Mariska to be the leader and Ice to like come out guns a-blazin’. I’d be worthless. I can’t even deal with the cold or bugs let alone a zombie apocalypse.

My secret junk food obsession is … those honey wheat twisted pretzels.

One actor I’d really like the chance to work with is… Ayo Edebiri from The Bear. She’s just so genuine and funny. And Giovanni Ribisi. But, really, there are so many.

Some of the TV shows I’ve done previously include … The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Chicago Med, Blue Bloods, Blacklist, and The Sinner.

When people recognize me in the grocery store … I’m always surprised because the real me doesn’t look very much like Captain Curry.

If you really want to piss me off … you will say “those who can’t do teach.” The saying should be that those who teach are superheroes. The true masters. Selfless.

If you’re coming to my house for dinner, I will make … rice, grilled chicken, and a salad that came out of a bag. As for the chicken, I’m just putting some olive oil in the pan and hoping for the best. Maybe flip it five times and just pray it’s not pink.

The most famous person I ever met was … Barack Obama, when he was president, at Famous 4th Street. I was all the way in the back, and he was greeting each table, so I had plenty of time to figure out something important to say to him, and when he gets around to me all that comes out of my mouth is “People tell me I look like your wife.” He steps back, looks at me, smiles, and says, “Yeah, a li’l bit, a li’l bit.”

Published as “Aimé Donna Kelly” in the November 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.