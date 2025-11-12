The Philadelphia Mint Will Make the Last-Ever U.S. Penny Today

Plus, it sounds like we may finally get a state budget.

The phrase “end of an era” is one of the more overused ones in the American English lexicon. But in this situation, it truly applies: Say goodbye to the United States penny.

On Wednesday, the United States Mint in Philadelphia was set to mint its final circulating penny, the result of Donald Trump’s decision to discontinue the little brown coin. American life being what it is in 2025, there may not be much we can agree on, but I don’t think any of us will miss having random pennies laying about in drawers and buried in the couch.

Trump, for his part, said the decision was based on the obsolescence of the penny, as well as the cost to produce them. It’s $0.037 to make a single penny; the Department of the Treasury says it lost about $56 million last year minting them. In fact, it also costs more to produce a nickel than a nickel is actually worth, but so far, the nickel seems safe. Note that the penny remains legal tender and in circulation; you can still use it for purchases. So, yes, you can be that annoying person in line at the Ack-a-me who insists on counting out pennies to make exact change with 10 people waiting in line behind you.

Philadelphia had been minting pennies since way back in 1791, when you could actually buy something for a penny.

For those of you who want to really geek out, here is a video of the minting process – including the penny! – at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia:

It’s That Time of Year

We’re still weeks away from Thanksgiving, but the official Philadelphia holiday tree is scheduled to arrive in Center City on Wednesday. Meanwhile, my neighbors still have their Halloween decorations up.

City Council Watch

Philadelphia’s City Council is mulling over a bill that would add to the list of protected workplace statuses menstruation, perimenopause, and menopause. The bill is sponsored by councilmembers Ahmad, Phillips, Gauthier, Thomas, Landau, Lozada, Brooks, Harrity, Squiila, and Bass. If passed, the bill would mean a worker would have the same protections from discrimination over these conditions as they would for other statuses that are already protected, such as race, gender, disabilities, and age. You can read the bill for yourself here.

As If Air Travel Couldn’t Get Any Worse

Now we have to worry about a potential measles exposure at PHL.

By the Numbers

$50.1 billion: Pennsylvania state budget deal reportedly reached by Governor Josh Shapiro and our legislators in Harrisburg. It’s only four months late. Does your job allow you to turn in work four months late? Must be nice.

24: Regional Rail trains canceled by SEPTA on Wednesday due to required safety inspections of the cars. So be sure to check the schedule before you stand outside on this dreary and drab day waiting for a train that ain’t coming.

11: Candidates who have now lined up to attempt to replace United States Congressman Dwight Evans during the mid-terms next year. That’s a crowded field! Evans intends to step down next year after a decade of service. Primary Day is May 19th. Here come the ads!

Local Talent

I’ve always been a 6ABC person, given the whole Action News theme song and whatnot, but for those of you on Team CBS3, you should know that longtime station personality Jim Donovan has announced his retirement.

Donovan started at CBS3 in 2004 as a consumer reporter, after which he became an anchor of the morning news broadcast. His official sign-off will be December 19th.