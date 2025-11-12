Pop-Up Saunas Are Returning to FDR Park This Winter

Ebba Sparre Sauna Collective is bringing back three wooden barrel saunas to the grounds of the American Swedish Historical Museum — and reservations open tomorrow.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

Winter doesn’t officially start until December 21st, but those brisk temps have already arrived (too soon!), making us eager to find fun ways to warm up this season.

That’s why we’re stoked to announce those gorgeous, Best of Philly-winning barrel saunas that debuted outside the American Swedish Historical Museum last winter are returning this year!

Sweating is back in session starting December 13th, thanks to Ebba Sparre Sauna Collective, the brainchild of Scout. (They’re the folks behind Bok and breezy summer pop-up Frankie’s Summer Club.) Like last winter, three barrel saunas will be available to book, and each accommodates up to four people, so bring your crew. The pop-up will be on the museum’s terrace, located in FDR Park.

Every session includes complimentary towels, compostable swimsuit bags, and locker access. There’ll also be on-site merch available for purchase, like hats, socks, long-sleeve shirts, and sheet masks.

A 45-minute slot will run you $120 per barrel, regardless of guest count. Bonus: Every reservation includes free admission to the American Swedish Historical Museum, and Scout is donating 10 percent of all revenue from Ebba Sparre back to the museum.

“Following a great response to last year’s inaugural pop-up, we’re looking forward to bringing the versatility of Ebba Sparre Sauna Collective back to FDR Park for the winter,” says Kelley Garrard, creative marketing director of Scout. “We’re excited to give Philadelphia residents a cozy space to relax in one of our city’s great outdoor spaces.”

The pop-up will run December 13th through March 29th — and bookings open tomorrow, November 13th. Reservations will be available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. From December 29th through January 1st, enjoy special holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily. You can book a session here.