From the wild Wildwood rally to the 13-year-old Trump enthusiast from Old City.

Amid Trump Arrest Drama, a Look Back At Our, Er, Favorite Philly Mag Donald Trump Stories

We are Philadelphia magazine. Philly Mag. A magazine about Philadelphia. So the stories we write tend to be specifically about Philadelphia and the surrounding area. But every so often Donald Trump has given us a reason to write about him. And what memorable stories they have been. So amid all this Trump arrest drama, we thought we’d take a look back at some of our favorite Philly-related Trump stories.

The pièce de résistance would have to be “Fact-Checking All of the Mysteries Surrounding Donald Trump and Penn” by the late Jonathan Valania. In this 2019 investigative feature, Valania delved deep into Trump’s claims about his time at the University of Pennsylvania. And it’s fair to say that Valania found that Trump’s history at Penn was, like much of what Trump has said, iffy on the facts. But then, if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Trump supporters, it’s that they don’t really care when their dear leader lies, makes misstatements, or omits key facts. Shrug.

In 2020, I had the chance to catch up with a controversial character by the name of Ed McGinty. He lived in Philadelphia for most of his life, graduating from Cardinal Dougherty. And he hates Donald Trump. The thing is, McGinty chose to retire to The Villages in Florida, a community that’s pretty much ground zero for the kind of ultra-conservative nonsense that you probably associate with Florida. So what was McGinty doing in 2020? Driving around The Villages in a golf cart emblazoned with messages like “TRUMP PATHOLOGICAL LIAR” and “Trump is Putin’s bitch.” For the full story, read “Philly Expat Becomes One-Man Anti-Trump Army In Super-Conservative Florida Retirement Community.”

“I Went to Wildwood for the Donald Trump Rally and Lived to Tell the Tale” is a pretty self-explanatory headline for my story about a cold and rainy Tuesday in which tens of thousands of Trump acolytes (and me) descended upon the Jersey Shore town. I described the experience as being like “the Mummers Parade, a rock concert, and a taste of good-ol’-boy Alabama fun all rolled into one.”

Former Philly Mag reporter Claire Sasko memorably documented Trump’s 2018 visit to town in “The Best and Worst Moments from Trump’s Philly Visit.” This was also during full-fledged Gritty mania, so there were plenty of Gritty signs on display at the various protests surrounding that visit.

Also in 2018, I looked into Trump-loving 13-year-old Cole McCafferty of Old City, who wound up being part of a Newsweek feature entitled “Trump’s Mini-Mes.” McCafferty and his parents sued the already embattled publication for libel and defamation over that story, which gives you the context you need for my headline: “This Trump-Loving Kid From Philly Just Made Things Worse for Newsweek.” By way of update, the case made its way through the courts, eventually winding up in the dismissal pile, a decision upheld on appeal. And if my math is correct, Lil’ Cole will be able to vote in next year’s presidential election.

Oh, and we just have time for one more, so I’d have to pick the piece we did as Trump and his minions were challenging the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania. The headline for that story tells you all you need to know: “Trump Lawyer to Pennsylvania Judge: Nope, I’ve Got No Evidence of Voter Fraud.” You can’t make this stuff up. No, really.

That’s all about Trump for now. Let me know what happens with the whole Trump arrest thing. I’m fatigued.

Rebecca Rhynhart may have a cute TV commercial featuring the endorsement of two former Philadelphia mayors. And, yes, she just picked up the endorsement of the Inquirer. But fellow mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker has been quietly gathering the support of local Democratic officials. And that could make all the difference at the polls. Endorsements don’t get people out to the polls. The local Democratic machine does. For more on all of the Philadelphia mayoral candidates, check out our voter’s guide here.

Pennsylvania has closed primaries, meaning Democrats can only vote for Democrats, Republicans for Republicans. And if you’re registered Independent, you can’t even vote in the primary. But could that soon change?

