Philly Gets Two New Brunches

Plus, Reading Terminal Market starts their outdoor expansion, Palmer Distilling Co. shuts down in Manayunk, and more Philly restaurant news.

The latest brunch news

Ari Miller’s Musi in Pennsport is adding a brunch service for the first time ever. On Sundays, the “Israeli-ish” BYO will offer “FrizWit Sunday Brunch” (named after the sandwich pop-up that Miller operated out of Musi’s space during the pandemic). The whole thing is centered around Miller’s “Egg in a Pretz”— a house-made soft pretzel with two farm eggs, topped with triple-cream feta from Birchrun Hills Farm, and served with a green tahina chopped salad — but brunch also includes breakfast sandwiches, Turkish coffee from Rival Bros., and fresh-squeezed juices. Check it out on Sundays for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout or delivery, between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Secondly, chef Ryan Brown from Brown’s Test Kitchen is running a half-brunch/half-dancing event called Brunch and Bachata on July 16th. Basically, you get to eat brunch and then take a 45-minute bachata dance lesson, and then … everyone just dances. Brown is calling it a “social culinary experience” and it sounds fun (especially if dancing is your thing). Read more details on the event invite.

Reading Terminal Market has finally broken ground on their long-awaited expansion

Originally announced in 2019 (then delayed because of the pandemic), RTM is going to be taking over some real estate on Filbert Street. The intent is to create a multi-purpose outdoor area on one block of Filbert, which can be made pedestrian-only for various festivals and events. The expansion will include outdoor seating as well as space for pop-up kiosks for vendors when the weather cooperates.

Work is going on right now (which is why you might’ve noticed the Filbert Street doors at RTM being out of service) and should be completed by fall.

Devil’s Den is raising money for Abortion Liberation Fund of PA

Feel like drinking for a good cause? Good, because Devil’s Den is relaunching their charity boozin’ series called Cocktails For A Cause this summer with an extended fundraiser for the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA. Come in for a Triple Bottom Brewing “Seeds Of The Revolution” pilsner ($7) or a “Mai Choice” ($11) custom Mai Tai at the bar between now and Labor Day and 25 percent of the purchase price will be donated to the cause.

An oyster party at Laurel and ITV

Meanwhile, down on the Avenue, Nick Elmi’s Laurel and ITV are having a special oyster night with beloved local shellfish specialist Sweet Amalia Oysters and Ploughman Farm Cidery. On Thursday, June 30th, you can get Sweet Amalia oysters and Ploughman cider at ITV’s bar or as an add-on to Laurel’s tasting menu. ITV is walk-in, but you can get reservations for Laurel right here.

The Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center is back

Speaking of outdoor spaces, the Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center is open for the summer (and Center City Sips) starting June 15th. Jose Garces and his Kimmel crew are offering $4-$6 happy hour pricing on house beer and wine and snacks at the bar, like a $6 Serrano ham montidito on grilled baguette or pistachio shortbread alfajores sandwiched with dulce de leche and dark chocolate for just $4.

The Balcony Bar will be running this special every Wednesday throughout the summer, starting at 4:30 p.m. Bonus: if you go downstairs to Volvér when you’re done, mention the Balcony Bar and you get 15 percent off your bill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W.P.PALMER DISTILLING Co. (@palmerdistilling)

Palmer Distilling Co. shuts down operations in Manayunk

Finally, some bad news this week that comes with a silver lining. Looks like Palmer Distilling, makers of Liberty Gin and Manayunk Moonshine, is losing its lease on the space on Shurs Lane in Manayunk where it has lived for the past eight years. The tasting room will be closing on July 30th and the whole operation will be rolled up by the end of the summer.

The lease termination came as a surprise to owners Walter and Katy Palmer but, fortunately, they’re already looking for some new, slightly larger digs that will allow them to expand their tasting room and manufacture both their brands at the same time. They needed room to grow, in other words, and this appears to be just the spur required to get that done.

No word yet on where they might land, but I’ll be keeping an eye on things so you’ll know as soon as I know.