12 Wellness Gifts to Buy from Local Businesses This Holiday Season

Need holiday gift inspo for the fitness and wellness enthusiast in your life? We've got you covered.

Sure, you might *think* the fitness or self-care enthusiast in your life already has everything they need to make their workouts, meditation sessions, or general health routine easier. And that kind of thinking can make holiday shopping just a tad overwhelming.

No fear! To help you brainstorm ideas, we’ve gathered a list of 12 wellness gifts that are either made by or can be bought from local retailers. That way, you’re not only impressing your loved ones, but supporting small businesses, too! (Want even more inspo? Check out Philly Mag’s ultimate guide here.)

Class packs to local fitness studios

This past year and a half has been tough on the local fitness scene. To help support your favorite boutiques this holiday season, buy class packs or gift cards from them to give to your family and friends (or to yourself!). And remember: Buying directly from the studio guarantees positive impact! Prices vary by studio.

Any of the “resets” from Fishtown-based Reset by Therabody will satisfy the gym rat in your life. Choose from packages that feature cryotherapy, percussive massages, and air compression for much-needed muscle recovery. $50-$199.

This bamboo insulated water bottle from Welly not only has a Philly-based founder, but he created it in honor of his mother Elly who died of cancer. The bottles are good for the environment and come with a bonus infuser to flavor your beverages. Buy online or locally at ​​Suprema Coffee Roastery, House Cup Coffee Roasters, or Design Life Kids. $33.

Beat winter-induced dry skin with Victoria Roggio Beauty’s Red Carpet Facial. Wrinkle-reducing microdermabrasion, collagen-stimulating ultrasound treatment, and skin-lifting LED therapy — all in 90 minutes and definitely worth the splurge. $450.

The “Breathe + Rest” candle set was designed as a partnership between reALIGNED and local yoga instructor, Adriana Adelé. The set comes with two nine-ounce candles scented with rose and eucalyptus, and lavender and plum blossom — fragrances perfect for meditating or unwinding after a stressful day. $60.

Local lit and writing hub Blue Stoop has curated three gift boxes for the holiday season. Each includes a wall calendar full of illustrations of Philly writers (made by local illustrator Melody Kuo printed at Kensington’s Fireball Printing) and a Philly-centric tree ornament, with upgrades like signed copies of books written by local authors, The Philly Tarot Deck, and 10-percent off any Blue Stoop class. $35-$125.

Not only does Franklin & Whitman‘s Spring Garden dry shampoo smell amazing (thanks to grapefruit, eucalyptus, and rosemary), but it has just the ingredients to block the sweaty-scalp smell for a couple of extra days — great for those who head into the office straight from the gym or who want to extend a blowout. $19.95.

When Elán Drennon noticed the anguish that the pandemic was causing her mother, she asked her mom to quit her job and offered to create a new one just for her. Out of that innovation came Soaked, a local line of bath products that not only smell and feel good, but gave two Black women a chance at self-care during a time of immense strife. We recommend their bath teas ($14), which can be purchased online or at Occasionette in East Passyunk.

Everything that comes from United By Blue somehow benefits the environment. This water bottle sling is made from recycled bottles, as well as recycled nylon and aluminum. It’s also vegan and water- and stain-resistant, so your hiking buddies and ones who keep talking about climate change will certainly appreciate it. $30.40.

Philly-based health supplements brand Binto is offering four holiday bundles so you can help kick-start or optimize your loved one’s wellness journey. They’ve got a prenatal and a menopause set, plus products for parents-to-be and general glow ups. $40-$90.

A healthy face is a happy face, and Terra Luna Herbals in Kensington has two perfect options for the holidays. If you want to go all out for your giftee, opt for their full skincare set ($52), which includes their Skin Serene tea blend (meant to promote gut healing and optimal circulation for an outer glow), an herbal facial steam, blemish oil, and a healing skin salve. Just need something simple yet powerful? Their Flora clay and herb face mask ($22) is good for all skin types, and can be used as a full-face mask or a concentrated spot treatment.

This high-tech foam roller from Roll Recovery has the added benefit of offering a deep tissue massage from home. It can be adjusted to hit different problem areas, like IT bands, glutes, and quads. Many local running stores carry the roller online or in store, including Philly Runner and South Jersey RunningCo. $169.