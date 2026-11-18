Announcing the 2026 Be Well Philly Health Hero

Hundreds of nominations. Thousands of votes. Ten extraordinary semifinalists. And one very emotional night celebrating the Philadelphians who make our city a healthier, kinder place.

Some people see a problem and silently shake their heads, like, waddya gonna do? Others roll up their sleeves and shout “I’ve got to do something!” And if there’s one thing Philadelphia has in abundance, it’s the dynamos in that second group, who inspire the best among us, and the best within us.

That’s what this year’s annual Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge has been all about: celebrating the remarkable do-gooders among us who throw their time, energy, and hearts into making life better for those who need the assist.

Last week, on November 10th, the community behind the challenge descended on Center City’s Fitler Club to honor this year’s standouts — and to reveal our 2026 Health Hero, as voted by Philadelphia magazine’s Be Well community.

Spoiler alert: There was excitement. There was cheering. There were misty-eyed smiles as the audience watched poignant videos in which our three semifinalists spoke movingly about what they do, why it matters, and how nothing will hold them back from doing all they can to make lives better.

And by night’s end, there were happy tears as Philadelphia magazine editor Christine Speer Lejeune announced the winner and two runners-up of our 15th Health Hero Challenge:

In first place: Sharon Pervez-Khan, head of the nonprofit Elora J. Khan Foundation, an organization started by her late daughter Elora, that supports kids and families facing pediatric brain-cancer diagnoses. Khan received $15,000 to continue her good work.

Our runners-up accepted $2,500 checks to support their own nonprofit missions: Lyndsay Hoy, on behalf of The LAM Foundation, which sponsors research into lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a rare, progressive, estrogen-sensitive lung disease; and Rachel Rutter, champion of Project Libertad, which provides legal and social services to unaccompanied immigrant children in the U.S.

Speer Lejeune also recognized the Challenge’s semifinalists — Shannon Belton, Cassandra Ferguson, Matthew Fumo, Ihsan Hines, Garry Mills, Karen Sandone, and Julienne Verdi — all heroes in their own right.

Now in its 15th year, the Health Hero Challenge, presented by Independence Blue Cross, has become one of Philly Mag’s favorite annual traditions. After receiving hundreds of nominations over the course of a month from the community, our staff narrows the field to ten semifinalists. Then we hand things over to you, our big-hearted readers, to choose three finalists and, ultimately, select our top vote-getter. Each year, our readers do our region city proud.

“What makes this program so special is that it celebrates something simple but incredibly powerful: caring for others across our region,” said Koleen Cavanaugh, senior vice president, marketing and chief marketing officer at Independence Blue Cross, the presenting sponsor for the awards, whose support continues to make the program possible year after year.

“These are people who see a need and step up. They give their time, their energy, their talents to help others live healthier lives and build stronger communities.”

The evening wrapped up with plenty of applause, toasts, and celebration — not just for our winner, but for everyone whose compassion and commitment brought us together in the first place, reminding us what a difference one determined person can make.

Now, come see how we celebrated! Check out the photos from this wonderful night.