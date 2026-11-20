I’m Not Running the Philly Marathon — and the FOMO Is Real

I’ve run two marathons in the past six weeks — yet I’m jealous of everyone running the Philly race this weekend.

The sold-out Philadelphia Marathon takes over the city this Sunday, with some 20,000 runners tackling those 26.2 miles from Eakins Oval and back — and for the first time in two years, I’m not going to be joining them. I’m experiencing FOMO about it, even though I shouldn’t be.

I ran the Chicago Marathon in October and, on a whim, signed up (and ran) the Richmond Marathon last weekend. (It was my personal best time, by the way.) I technically should be “marathoned out,” but I’m over here jealous of all the participants, whether they’re first-timers or course pros, who get to take a running tour of Philly.

There are many reasons for my FOMO, but the biggest is that it’s just special to run a marathon in a city that’s close to your heart. You train for months in that city on your journey to the race — the city sees you on your best days, when you’re practically flying, and your worst ones, when those 26.2 miles seem like an impossible goal. For many of the seven marathons I’ve raced, I’ve trained in Philly, pounding along the Schuylkill Trail, through Fairmount Park, back and forth on Kelly Drive. There are places and spaces that I treasure because of memories made while logging those miles — soaking in the quiet beauty of the sunrise on the river, marveling at the striking architecture of the Smith Memorial Arch in Fairmount Park, delighting in the different facades of the many homes I pass and wondering how their residents decorate, what they do for a living, what they’re cooking. (This is how I kill time on a long run.)

Then there’s the actual marathon-day moments — seeing friends and colleagues cheering me on (looking at you, Laura Swartz), chowing on my go-to, post-marathon gluten-free pizza from Prunella (which I eat in bed), feeling love from the volunteers. The first year I ran the Philly marathon, in 2024, I was having a particularly hard time in Manayunk, when a volunteer handed me a cup of water and said, “Do it for Holly.” He had seen the American Association for Cancer Research bib on my back, labeled for the friend I’d lost at age 7. I’ll never forget that man — I credit him with getting me through those last torturous miles. Really, the volunteers deserve a medal at these events, not the runners.

Then there’s the city itself: The businesses come alive for the fun. This year, the W Hotel Philadelphia in Center City, in collaboration with Philly designer Saeed Ferguson, has launched a collection of hoodies and joggers that folks can pick up in-person at the hotel, through November 23rd.

Over at Ace Outpost in Queen Village, South Philly-based Roadkill Running is popping up at the shop, so you can browse and buy vintage running gear (the pop-run runs Friday to Sunday).

And at Palm Vintage on Saturday, November 21st, runners who show their bibs get a free Peroni. (I’m not much of a day-before-the-big-one drinker, but you do you.)

Many other spots are offering activations, discounts and free stuff, from fitness studios to breweries to restaurants, to keep the vibes high for runners. Stroll through Rittenhouse, Center City, Old City, Manayunk — definitely Manayunk — and you’ll certainly spot some deals.

One last thing? There’s an official Philly Marathon timepiece this year, from AXIA, founded by Penn grad John Kanaras. It’s the first Swiss-made commemorative watch designed for the race and its finishers. It features a Liberty Bell design on the crown, and the course map on the back. It costs a pretty penny ($995), but if watches are your thing … have at it.

So, yeah, friends. I have FOMO. But I’m here, cheering you on — and maybe I’ll be running with you in 2027.