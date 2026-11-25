I Built a Career Around Wellness. So Why Wasn’t I Well?

How I found my balance after years of helping others find theirs.

There was a time when, on paper, my professional life looked exactly as I’d hoped it would.

I entered luxury hospitality at 20 years old, drawn to service, creativity, and human connection. By 24, I stepped into my first director-level role. Over the next decade, I learned that hospitality was never simply about service. It was about creating a feeling, shaping an atmosphere, and helping people remember something about themselves.

During that time, I was struggling with anxiety and feeling deeply disconnected from myself. That’s when I found sound meditation through Maureen Dodd, a wellness practitioner trained in energy healing and meditation, among other modalities. Sitting among crystal singing bowls, I felt my nervous system soften. Sound became a doorway back to parts of myself buried beneath productivity and professional identity.

That experience eventually became my work as Luna Maye. I went on to train in sound meditation and become a certified sound therapy practitioner through the International Sound Therapy Association (ISTA), creating music and experiences centered on restoration, emotional connection, and the shared art of being human.

That’s why my becoming the director of wellness and spa for a local luxury hotel a few years ago felt like a full-circle moment. It seemed the role would allow me to combine everything I had spent over a decade building across hospitality, wellness, artistry, music, and community.

Professionally, I was thriving. Revenue exceeded expectations. Margins improved. I approached guest experience as a form of creative direction, weaving wellness, music, art, and hospitality into experiences designed to feel immersive rather than transactional. Yet beneath that success, my body was telling a different story. The old feelings of anxiety and disconnection were creeping in again.

The high cost of high performance

I was exhausted in a way sleep could no longer repair. I experienced persistent brain fog and digestive issues, bloating after nearly everything I ate, recurring skin rashes, inflammation and chronic body pain that could leave me feeling almost flu-like after exercise or daily life. Emotionally, I found myself increasingly anxious and overwhelmed by the interpersonal intensity of my work environment. I had become deeply skilled at practices that helped me maintain inner balance, but eventually those practices could no longer override the conditions I was returning to each day.

And yet I was somehow able to conceal this in my high-performing work life. I could still lead meetings, support employees, care for guests, solve problems, and drive results. While those closest to me may have sensed something changing, few could see, in a tangible way, the true physiological state I was in. In many ways, neither could I. The pace and relentless expectations of my job had become so familiar that pushing through exhaustion, stress, and my body’s repeated signals to slow down had become the norm.

I began to understand what I was experiencing through the lens of burnout. The World Health Organization defines burnout as an occupational phenomenon resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. For me, though, exhaustion was only part of what was happening. My physical symptoms would eventually lead me to investigate my health more deeply.

My experience was hardly isolated. compared with 23 percent of men. Among women in leadership, the disparity is even greater. Psychologist Susan David has written in the Harvard Business Review about another dimension of workplace strain: emotional labor, the effort involved in managing what we feel against what our professional roles require us to express.

I knew that kind of labor intimately. In luxury hospitality, people always needed something from me, operationally and emotionally. Exceptional service is not about accommodating needs once they are expressed. It is about anticipating them before they are spoken, reading emotional undercurrents, creating environments where people can exhale, and helping them feel welcome, restored, and connected to themselves.

The emotional toll of caring for others

But that constant anticipation came at a cost. I was expected to remain composed through conflict, absorb the emotional demands of employees and guests, solve problems in real time, and continue performing regardless of what I was carrying internally. I was responsible for creating experiences of care and restoration for others while finding it increasingly difficult to access those same conditions myself. Somewhere along the way, I became so practiced at anticipating everyone else’s needs that listening to my own slowly stopped being part of the equation. My health was revealing the cost of that contradiction.

After months of mounting stress and physical symptoms, I experienced a panic attack near the end of a long day of operations, with another guest experience still ahead that evening. I felt the anxiety building and stepped into a storage area alone, hoping for a few quiet minutes to gather myself. Instead, I found myself crying, short of breath, and unable to regain the composure I had become so practiced at maintaining. Another leader eventually found me there and encouraged me to go home. It was my first panic attack in seven years, a moment when I could no longer maintain the distance between the person everyone saw and what was happening inside me. I knew then that my body needed deeper care.

That experience prompted me to seek deeper medical support for the constellation of physical and emotional symptoms I had been experiencing. My first point of care was my OB-GYN at a highly regarded local women’s wellness center. After doing my own research, I specifically requested hormone testing, wondering whether hormonal changes might be contributing to the intensity of the emotional and physical shifts I was experiencing. Instead, I was told that, unless I was trying to become pregnant, there was little clinical reason to investigate my hormones further. I left the appointment without the answers I had hoped for and with the unsettling sense that the severity of what I was experiencing did not warrant deeper investigation.

So, I turned to what some would consider a “nontraditional” form of health care. I scheduled an appointment with Gabrielle Francis, a New York-based chiropractor and naturopathic physician whose work I had discovered through glowing patient reviews and two close friends who had experienced meaningful improvements under her care.

The results that mattered most

She ordered extensive laboratory testing to investigate nutrient deficiencies, gut infections, immune function, hormones, and other potential contributors to my symptoms. The results complicated the story I had been telling myself. My hormone and cortisol levels were not the problem. Instead, testing identified significant B12 and ferritin deficiencies, low vitamin D, and what Francis described as multiple gut infections, including Candida overgrowth and a roundworm parasite infection, as well as a possible reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus. She connected those findings to many of the symptoms I had been experiencing, including profound fatigue, digestive issues, and the flu-like pain and exhaustion I often felt after exercise.

Francis also ordered tests intended to assess neurotransmitter-related function. She interpreted the results as suggesting severely low levels of serotonin, dopamine, GABA, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. She described the pattern it created as “tired and wired”: physically depleted, yet unable to fully settle and restore. For the first time, I had a framework for understanding why maintaining the outward version of myself had begun to require so much effort.

“I don’t know how you’re getting out of bed in the morning with levels like this, let alone sustaining the level of responsibility you’re carrying,” Francis said sympathetically as she reviewed the test results with me. “Your full-time job right now needs to be your healing” — something I already knew but had not allowed myself to accept.

I could not draw a clean line between burnout and what the testing uncovered, and Francis did not suggest that I should. Some of what she identified appeared to predate this chapter of my life, while other findings helped explain why I had become so profoundly depleted. What became clear was that I was navigating both at once: significant physical health issues alongside a way of working that had taught me to keep performing through them.

I was honest with Francis and shared that this was not the first time I had questioned the relationship between my ambition and my well-being. I told her about the anxiety and depression I experienced early in my career and how, back then, my instinct had been to double down on work. This time, somewhere inside the pace and responsibility of corporate leadership, I had become unable to override the symptoms. Healing would need to be less about discovering some new way of doing things and more about returning to my body, quieting the noise of the external world enough to hear what my own intuition was telling me.

When change becomes non-negotiable

What I heard was that something fundamental about my day-to-day life needed to change. I needed to step outside the relentless pace and demands of corporate life and create more room for my health, creativity, relationships, and time closer to nature and the ocean. I did not yet know exactly what that life would look like. I only knew I could no longer build it around my capacity to endure.

My first phase of care focused on the infections and deficiencies the testing had uncovered. Under Francis’ care, I began a months-long treatment plan intended to address the infections and other abnormalities she had identified, while replenishing deficiencies in B12, iron, and vitamin D. Rather than treating everything at once, we started by clearing the infections and supporting nutrient absorption before moving into the next phase of care. Later, Francis used targeted amino acid supplements to support neurotransmitter production, based on her interpretation of the earlier testing. The treatment unfolded over months, with each phase intended to give my body time to stabilize before asking more of it.

Recovery was gradual. Some changes were tangible, while others were quieter: learning to recognize exhaustion before pushing through it, allowing myself to rest without earning it first, and beginning to separate my sense of worth from how much I could carry. I grieved hard for how long I had ignored my symptoms; the personal health, creativity, time, and tenderness I had traded for the appearance of being endlessly capable; and the ways corporate cultures can normalize competition, emotional avoidance, and ways of working that slowly disconnect us from ourselves. I grieved, too, how often the burden of adapting falls on the individual while the culture itself remains largely unexamined.

The biggest lesson: learning to extend grace to the part of me that had learned to survive by over functioning and enduring.

Over the next year, my sleep deepened. Movement no longer felt punishing. My racing mind became quieter. Creativity was accessible again. My goal was no longer to return my body to the level of performance I’d exhibited at work. It was to build a life where my body did not have to keep interrupting me to be heard.

A new definition of success

I began building a life outside the city and closer to the ocean. My body seemed to recognize physical spaciousness before my mind knew how to choose it. Near the water, I experience a rhythm of life that does not require me to brace against it. I am not escaping my former life. I am remembering another way of being alive, more attuned to the rhythms of the natural world and my own body.

The shift is not a cure-all, and healing does not unfold on a prescribed timeline. I recently repeated my annual lab work to understand what has changed over the past year, and my path of patient care continues to evolve as I explore additional medical support, including rheumatology, for chronic pain and other persistent symptoms. I am human, after all. But I am also learning not to let what remains unresolved eclipse what has improved. I feel lighter and brighter. My body is returning to greater balance. I recognize its signals sooner, and I respond with more care. Healing, I am learning, is more than biochemical. It is also environmental, relational, and rhythmic.

As I returned to myself, so did my ambition. Only now, it felt different. More discerning. More alive. More balanced. More reciprocal. Healing has not diminished my ambition. It has refined it.

I am no longer interested in success sustained through disconnection from the body, the natural world, or the people we love.

What if we stopped glorifying resilience?

When it comes to our professional lives, caring for others shouldn’t require overriding or abandoning ourselves. I am less interested in guiding people to become endlessly resilient inside systems that continually deplete them and more interested in creating environments that require less recovery in the first place. I want to create and lead from a place that does not treat my humanity or the natural cycles of my womanhood as an obstacle to work.

As artificial intelligence expands what machines can do, I find myself increasingly interested in what allows human beings to flourish: emotional intelligence, creativity, connection, discernment, and care.

Returning to the body, I have learned, is remembering how to listen, and then allowing what we hear to change the way we live, lead, and define success and fulfillment. Perhaps that is where a more honest conversation about wellness begins: not with endlessly optimizing ourselves to meet the demands around us, but by listening more closely to what our bodies and hearts are asking of us, what is depleting us — and what we are no longer willing to sacrifice in order to belong.