You've probably never experienced a sauna quite like this before. Bonus: They'll bring it to you.

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Sweat is pouring down my forehead. Björk is belting “It’s Oh So Quiet” via a party speaker on the floor — one of those numbers with the flashing colorful lights. A woman named Svanborg Guðmundsdóttir is standing a few feet in front of me, moving her body to the beat and occasionally humming along while using a large handheld canvas fan to spread superheated air around the 120-square foot cedar-and-pine room I’m sitting in. Just behind her is a large window through which I can see three majestic Icelandic horses (named Aþena, Örn, and Hektor) as well as the southern edge of Valley Forge National Historic Park — a mere quarter of a mile away, as the crow flies. Far from your average Saturday afternoon.

This was last weekend, when I, my wife, our two kids, ages 19 and 20, and a family friend were the first people in the region to visit Dóttir Spa, a new Icelandic-style, wood-fired sauna on wheels that has just begun accepting reservations.

The spa is owned by Icelandic siblings Ívar Hákonarson and Solveig Hákonardóttir, Ivar’s wife Svanborg Guðmundsdóttir, and Solveig’s husband Bjarni Heimisson.

If you haven’t the faintest idea how to pronounce any of that, here is Bjarni to help:

Their goal is to offer an authentic saunagus, a guided multi-sensory sauna experience prevalent in Nordic and Scandinavian countries but rarely seen in these parts.

A saunagus features a sauna master, which is referred to as a gusmester or guus-master. This is the person who leads your session, guiding you through breathing exercises and using towels and fans to move the air:

The gusmester pours water mixed with essential oils — like lemon, lavender, sage, and cedar — onto the hot sauna stones in the room and then fans or towels the resulting steam and hot air in your direction. I’m a very scent-sensitive person, so I was a bit worried that these were going to bother me. Instead, they were all perfectly blended and pleasant.

If things are getting too hot, they’ll fan from the floor up. (You’ll remember from high-school science class that heat rises, so the air is coolest near the floor.)

There are two levels of benches inside Dóttir Spa: The upper ones are for those who like it really, really hot (or who are, like me, a bit masochistic), with temperatures up there sometimes peaking above 170 degrees; the lower benches are for those who like it hot, yes, but just not that much. Also typical to a saunagus: curated music, pretty lights, and an essential cold plunge between sweaty sessions. The health benefits of saunas are well documented (in short, a sauna can trick your heart, brain and muscles into thinking you are exercising), and research suggests that cold plunges have plenty of benefits as well, both to your body and mind. My own doctor tells me that the combination of a sauna and a cold plunge can do wonders for inflammation.

Dóttir Spa offers 60-minute saunagus sessions. These are divided into three sits inside the sauna, with a cold plunge and water-and-snack breaks in between. Each new session is hotter than the last.

Our gusmester’s music choices ran the gamut, beginning with Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon” before moving through a list that included the aforementioned Björk and other Icelandic selections, Kate Bush’s cathartic “Wuthering Heights”, and a finale of, yes, Nelly’s “Hot in Herre,” (how could she not include it?), which we all happily sung along to.

As for the cold plunge portions, there are two metal tubs just steps outside the door of the sauna — a door your party will be encouraged to pass through expeditiously so as not to lose precious heat from inside — and these are filled with cold water. And by cold, I mean that when I first arrived, I saw floating ice cubes floating in them. As I am no stranger to plunging myself into frigid bodies of water, I know that the key is to just do it. Don’t think about it. And definitely don’t dip your toes in first to see how cold it is, or you may never go in.

Solveig Hákonardóttir seemed quite at home in the freezing tub:

Our friend Natalie was a bit more uncomfortable:

Meanwhile, my daughter wasn’t having it:

As for me, I screamed bloody murder, as you can hear below, but actually enjoyed it:

Again, masochist. In fact, I just had to jump in one more time before driving back to Philly.

For now, Dóttir Spa is operating on a private basis — you have to rent the whole sauna — either at this idyllic temporary spot next to Valley Forge or at a location of your choice (the setup sits on a trailer, and they will literally drive it to you.). The fee is $1,990 for up to 12 guests for the guided 60-minute session, plus an extra 30 minutes of free time afterward where guests can sit in the sauna or tubs again while the spa team packs up. In the future, Dóttir Spa plans to offer public sauna sessions for $149 per person as well as discount packs for those who plan to take part frequently.

Everybody in my party of five loved Dóttir Spa and can’t wait to do it again, though my wife and son both thought it might have been better without the music. They wanted the sounds of silence and the occasional sizzles of water, the sound of the hot air being whipped around the room. I disagree. The music seemed an essential part of it. After all, if you want to go sit in a silent sauna, there are plenty of options for that. There is nothing quite like this: one of the best and certainly the most memorable spa experiences I’ve had in the Philadelphia area.