Jersey Shore Rental Guide, Part 3: Ocean City to Cape May

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun, upscale style, a nonstop party or Victorian charm, you will find it in the shore towns of Cape May County.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

On the way to Cape May… you will pass by (if you take the Garden State Parkway) or through (if you take the local roads) some of the most popular, charming and best-known destinations on the southern Jersey Shore. From family-friendly Ocean City to historic Cape May, you will find a community to suit every taste in Cape May County. We’ve done the traveling for you and come up with some really nice rentals that still have weeks or weekends available in the peak season.

Ocean City

The possibilities are endless in “America’s Greatest Family Resort.” Of course, the beaches are a must-see, as well as the famous boardwalk, Music Pier and downtown shopping district. That’s not all Ocean City has to offer, though: With fishing, boating, yoga, golf and more, there are tons of activities to check out. Ocean City is one of the most popular vacation spots in New Jersey for a reason: With so much to do, you won’t experience a dull moment.

Like Asbury Park and Ocean Grove up north, Ocean City started out as a Methodist summer camp meeting, a legacy reflected in the city’s liquor laws and emphasis on fun for the whole family. Kevin Halliday and Cynthia Henes of Berger Realty have been in Ocean City throughout the course of the pandemic. They agree that though the pandemic was not an easy time, the prime location of Ocean City has helped with vacation rentals. “We’re a dry town with so many attractions,” Halliday and Henes said. “Families love vacationing here for the miles of boardwalk, amusement parks, ice cream shops, pizzerias and fine dining.” But as rentals are up 20 percent this year, there’s more competition for good places to stay, so if you see a place you like, act fast so you don’t miss out.

Oceanfront oasis: You’ll never be bored while vacationing in this home! Located on one of the largest lots on the island, this house offers plenty to enjoy. Gather friends and family and utilize the fully renovated, upscale kitchen along with the built-in bar and wine cabinet. 3033 Central Ave., 1st floor. 5 beds, 6 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 12. $5,000 to $8,000 per week; currently available in the shoulder season (April-May and September) and the off-season. [Berger Realty]

Slice of luxury: You have great views of the ocean and the Ocean City boardwalk in this beach block property in the city’s north end. It combines classic Shore vernacular architecture with all the modern amenities, including an elevator from the ground-level bathroom and cabana to your unit. 913 St. Charles Place, 1st floor. 5 beds, 3 baths, sleeps up to 10. Pets welcome. $8,000 to $10,500 per week; also available in the off-season. [Berger Realty]

Bayside cutie: This condo on Ocean City’s bayside is convenient to the main causeway into the city, an Acme supermarket, the Ocean City Tabernacle and the Memorial Park ballfield. The kids will also enjoy the Totally Tubular Water Park just up the street, and the heart of downtown OCNJ is also a short walk from here. 637 Bay Ave. 3 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 8. $4,000 per week. [Berger Realty]

Stylish modern house in the Gardens: The Gardens section at the city’s northern tip is considered the really classy part of Ocean City, and that word also describes this renovated, totally decked-out modern house with great views of the dunes and beach, just steps from here. 815 Seaview Rd. 4 beds, 3 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 8. $12,000 per week; also available this month for $108 per night. [BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]

Sea Isle City

Sea Isle City has recently become a hot destination for vacationers. As Long and Foster realtor Robert Pellini puts it, “Since 2020, the rental market has gone berserk.” For Sea Isle City, Pellini suggests that vacationers keep a sharp eye out for properties available in July and August; however, for those looking for a beautiful property at a lower price, consider renting in June or September. The restaurants are a fabulous must-try for vacationers, not to mention everything else beautiful Sea Isle has to offer.

Going up!: This stunning three-floor upside-down property in the Townsends Inlet section is stocked with comfort and beauty, and its dining table can seat everyone in the house at the same time. The fully functioning elevator is just the cherry on top! 8208 Landis Ave. 6 beds, 6 full, 2 half baths, sleeps up to 15. $2,900 to $7,000 per week. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

Steps from the beach and boardwalk: Beach people, this one’s for you! Not a beach person? This house just south of downtown Sea Isle is for you too! Beach-lovers are just steps away from the beautiful Sea Isle beaches, and those who aren’t big fans of the sand or salty waves can stroll up and down the boardwalk and enjoy the sightseeing from the private rooftop deck. 26 55th St. W. 5 beds, 4 baths, sleeps up to 12. $3,500 to $6,200 per week; may be available for shorter stays between May 21st and June 4th at a rate of $600 per night. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

Time for a getaway: This property comfortably sleeps eighteen guests, making it the perfect spot for those who need some time with their friends or extended family. Located just a block from the beach in the heart of Sea Isle, this rental property offers plenty of comfort and style, along with great views from its two front decks. 4708 Landis Ave. S. 6 beds, 4 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 18.$3,700 to $6,950 per week. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

Modern beauty: Enjoy the ocean breeze in this newly furnished townhouse. Located on the beach block of 57th Street, vacationers can expect a relaxing and fun-filled getaway at this property. Bring twelve friends and make this the perfect summer vacation! 20 57th St. S. 5 beds, 3 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 13. $3,000 to $8,000 per week. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

The beach in your front yard (almost):: It truly doesn’t get any better than this. This oceanfront townhome on the Sea Isle City Promenade is perfect for family and friends. Enjoy a late-night cookout, a sun-filled beach day, or a relaxing evening reading on the porch! 3014 Marine Pl. N. 6 beds, 3 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 13. $3,200 to $14,500 per week; may be rented for shorter stays before Memorial Day or after Sept. 10th for $600 to $1,000 per night. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

Stone Harbor and Avalon

It’s impossible to create a list of the top Jersey Shore vacation spots without including Stone Harbor and Avalon, the two most upscale of the southern Shore communities. These two towns thrive off of each other and are the perfect family vacation spot. Realtor Jennifer Gensemer has noticed the increased demand for vacation rentals across all ages: “As families grow with each generation, it’s common to see a multi-generational family enjoying the pool area with the seniors participating while shielded by the shade.” Vacationers can expect take-out, outdoor dining, and increased outdoor activities. These can range from the Stone Harbor Sunday Farmers Market under the water tower to the Avalon Public Library, offering a range of fun activities for residents and guests alike. That’s not even mentioning the spotless beaches and unique downtown shops!

Stone Harbor

Large beach cottage: This five-bedroom bayside house is located just a couple of blocks from the central hub of Stone Harbor. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful vacation or the idyllic sightseeing of Stone Harbor, this property offers both! 323 92nd St. 5 beds, 3 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 10. $1,795 to $4,375 per week. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

Location, location, location!: This house is not only beautifully decorated, but also in the heart of Stone Harbor. Just a short walk from the beach and all the unique shops, boutiques, and restaurants downtown, this is the perfect spot for vacationing families or multiple couples. 341 87th St., rear. 4 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 10. $3,000 to $5,500 per week. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

The perfect family retreat: This two-year-old property in Stone Harbor’s southern reaches, not far from the Stone Harbor Bird Sanctuary, is filled with stunning luxuries. From the brand new appliances to the light-up pool, this is the perfect spot for families and friends who want to soak up all Stone Harbor has to offer. 222 104th St. 5 beds, 5 full, 2 half baths, sleeps up to 10. $7,500 to $18,500 per week. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

Avalon

A Room With a View: This townhouse on Ocean Drive — which runs down the bay side of Avalon — has views of the bay and wetlands and a large sun deck. Bring your furry friends along as well. 1461 Ocean Dr. 3 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 8 with a sleeper sofa in the living room. Pets welcome. $2,500 to $3,200 per week. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

A gingerbread confection just steps from the beach: This Avalon property has been recently updated for guests to get a full experience from their stay. Located just off the Avalon boardwalk, two blocks from the Avalon Surfside Park playground and a short walk from downtown Avalon, it boasts new carpets, flooring, fresh paint, and a 42” flat screen TV, to name just some of those upgrades. 55 E. 28th St., 2nd floor. 4 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 10. $3,300 to $5,300 per week. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

Handsome bayside condo: This beautiful property has three bedrooms, a spacious floor plan, and a location just four blocks from the beach and three from the downtown restaurants and shops. You can’t use the condo building’s pool, but you can go cruising on the bay on the Miss Avalon, docked across the street. 1719 Ocean Dr., Unit 4. 3 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 6. Rental week begins Friday. $2,000 to $4,250 per week. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

Life of luxury: Avalon and Stone Harbor both boast a slew of fabulous houses right by the dunes and beach. Most of them you can’t rent. This one you can. It boasts wraparound decks facing the ocean and additional decks facing landward. And on the inside, everything is top-drawer. Your pooch will love it too. 157 67th St. 6 beds, 5 full, 2 half baths, sleeps up to 14. Pets welcome. $30,000 per week. [Long & Foster Vacation Rentals]

The Wildwoods

This five-mile island is filled with activities. With four distinct communities — Diamond Beach, Wildwood Crest, Wildwood and North Wildwood — your options are endless. Condo-heavy Dianond Beach lies at the island’s southern tip. For those with kids or looking for a more quiet vacation, Wildwood Crest is the perfect spot. The dry town is an oasis from the bustle of the city, but you are still located close enough to Wildwood to enjoy a fun night out! Speaking of which, Wildwood is a perfect spot for those looking for a good time.

From the boardwalk and amusement piers to the endless selection of bars and restaurants, Wildwood is the heart of this island for a reason. If you’re looking for a vacation with lots to do, Wildwood is the place fo4 you. Last but not least on the island is North Wildwood. Those looking for a quieter place to stay can find relaxation here, while still being located close to the bars and restaurants of town. With a town for all types of vacationers, Wildwood is the perfect vacation retreat for those emerging from their quarantine space.

Diamond Beach

Townhouse condo close to the beach: This modern Mission-style condo sits in the Villa House, a townhouse condo surrounded by multi-unit buildings. Located on the southernmost beach block in Diamond Beach, it has a community pool and convenient access to the Club at Diamond Beach. This upside-down unit has an open, vaulted-ceilinged main living area with balconies looking out on the pool and the dunes. 400 E. Raleigh Ave., Unit 415. 3 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 6. $3,100 per week; also available for shorter stays in the shoulder season for $425 per night (3-day minimum stay). [Daniels Realty, Diamond Beach]

Wildwood Crest

Furry friends welcome: Picture this: you’re relaxing in Wildwood Crest, watching your dog jump around with the kids in the backyard. You’re just three blocks from the beach and also close to the heart of Wildwood at this attractive, newly remodeled traditional Shore house with some summer availability! 211 E. Crocus Rd., Unit 2. 2 beds, 1 bath, sleeps up to 7. Pets welcome. $1,200 to $1,500 per week. [Daniels Realty, Diamond Beach]

Peak privacy: This well-maintained midcentury house sits at the quieter south end of Wildwood Crest, close to Diamond Beach. It’s a two-block walk to the beach from here, but this property also has a pool for those days when you just don’t feel up to the trek. 221 E. Charleston Ave. 4 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 12. $2,700 ro $4,400 per week; shorter stays available. [Daniels Realty, Diamond Beach]

Tall condo by the water: This stretchy condo in the Coastal Colors complex comes loaded with amenities: A top-floor game room with a pool table and wet bar. A gas grill on the deck behind the kitchen. Six decks — three in front with ocean views and three in back overlooking the community pool in the courtyard. The beautiful balconies just sweeten the deal even more. 422 E. Atlanta Ave. 4 beds, 3 full, 2 half baths, sleeps up to 8. Rental week begins Sunday. $6,500 per week; one week available in June. [Lees Real Estate Agency]

Wildwood

Bright and airy: Enjoy Wildwood from the comfort of this top-floor condo. Able to comfortably sleep 10, this is the rental property for large families or for a group of friends who have been dying to vacation together. Located one block from the beach, in between Morey’s Piers and Mariner’s Landing, and close to tons of other Wildwood attractions, this house puts you in the middle of it all! 301 E. Pine Ave., Unit C. 3 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 10. $1,250 to $2,750 per week. [Vacation Rentals Wildwood]

Renovated vintage beach block beauty: This renovated condo can also accommodate 10 vacationers, and it’s located in a classic brick building one block north of the one above. And like the one above, this one puts you in the heart of Wildwood excitement. You can grill here and take in the fireworks from its covered porch. 317 E. Maple Ave., Unit 3. 3 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 10. $2,100 to $2,500 per week. May also be rented in the off-season for $250 to $350 per night. [Shore Summer Rentals]

Last-minute getaway: With plenty of June, August, and September availability, this second-floor unit in a newer condo building at Wildwood’s north edge is the perfect rental spot for last-minute planners. It too is close to all the Wildwood amusements. 318 E. Juniper Ave., Unit 200. 4 beds, 3 baths, sleeps up to 10. $2,800 to $3,700 per week. [Keller Williams Jersey Shore]

North Wildwood

Underwater oasis: The decor alone in this family-friendly house will transport you off-shore. 415 E. 23rd Ave., Unit 202. 3 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 10. $2,850 to $3,900 per week. May be rented in the off-season on weekends for $550 per night in September and $300 per night afterwards, or monthly in winter for $1,500 per month plus utilities. [Keller Williams Jersey Shore]

Penthouse with panoramic views: This beautiful penthouse condo at the very tip of the island is loaded with amenities — plus one almost no other place in North Wildwood has: panoramic views of the ocean, bay, inlet, and wetlands along with great sunrise and sunset views. 2401 Seaboard Circle. 4 beds. 3 baths, sleeps up to 8. Availability in June for $3,690 per week. [Keller Williams Jersey Shore]

Boardwalk beauty: Located just steps from North Wildwood’s spectacular boardwalk and free beaches! This property sleeps 14 guests, so bring the whole family on an unforgettable experience. 463 E. 24th Ave. 5 beds. 4 baths, sleeps up to 14. Availability in June and September for $4,500 to $6,200 per week. [Shore Summer Rentals]

Cape May

Cape May has always been known as a beautiful New Jersey beach destination, famed for its collection of Victorian residences, hotels and guest houses. These properties are just a sample of what this historic town has to offer. Homestead Real Estate agent Sara Phillips notes that now is the time to book your dream vacation before the properties fill up. She also recommends that visitors to Cape May bring or rent a bike: “The best way to see the island is with the ocean air in your face.”

Family-friendly fun away from the crowd: If you’d rather be surrounded by nature than by other Shore vacationers, this house has your name on it. This beautiful property is perfect for families looking for a relaxing getaway. Located right next to a playground and duck pond, you can watch your kids from the comfort of your front porch. There’s a winery just up the road, and you can expand your horizons by hopping on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry a short drive away. 600 Jonathan Hoffman Rd., North Cape May. 3 beds, 2 full, 1 half bath, sleeps up to 9. Pets welcome. $2,000 to $3,000 per week; may also be rented for shorter stays in the off-season (2- or 3-day stays) for $310 to $390 per night. [Homestead Real Estate]

Home away from home: Enjoy all the beauty of Cape May from this vacation cottage. Sit out on the front porch and enjoy a cup of coffee to begin your morning. And when you’re ready to venture out for the day, you’re not far from both the beach and the Washington Street Mall. 1220 Lafayette St., Cape May. 2 beds, 1 bath, sleeps up to 4. $1,700 to $2,100 per week. [Homestead Real Estate]

Living history: This historic farmhouse was built in the 1700s and is the oldest standing farmhouse in Cape May! However, guests will not be living like it’s the 1700s in this vacation getaway. The house was newly renovated and updated in 2019 to fulfill the promise of comfort and relaxation Cape May provides. Located in the more rustic western part of Cape May, it’s a mile from downtown West Cape May and a mile and a half from downtown Cape May. 1066 Seashore Rd., Lower Township. 3 beds, 3 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 8. $2,300 to $4,000 per week. [Homestead Real Estate]

Life on the bay: Enjoy luxury living on this bayside Cape May property. Not only is the interior updated and cozy, but the backyard is also situated right in the middle of Cape May’s sand dunes. Enjoy a beachside property right from the comfort of this home! 20 Fernwood Rd., Town Bank. 4 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 10. $3,800 per week. [Homestead Real Estate]

A Cape May classic:: This striking Dutch Colonial sits right in the heart of Cape May, just a few doors away fron the beach and less than a block from the Washington Street Mall.. Enjoy the beautiful sights of Cape May on the wrap-around filled with relaxing rocking chairs. Perfect for sunset or sunrise watching! 19 Perry St., Cape May. 6 beds. 3 baths, sleeps up to 14. $6,750 to $12,000 per week. [Homestead Real Estate]

Living like royalty: This magnificent Queen Anne, known as the “Duke of Windsor,” has been renovated with top-of-the-line amenities while retaining all of its Victorian charm. 817 Washington St., Cape May. 7 beds, 7 full, 2 half baths, sleeps up to 25. $7,000 to $15,750 per week. [Homestead Real Estate]

A sanctuary for nature lovers: If you’d rather commune with nature at the Shore, you’ll love this cottage on the edge of Cape May Point — it’s right across from the Cape May Wetlands State Natural Area and not far from Cape May Lighthouse. You’ll also enjoy the more laid-back vibe of Cape May Point itself. 637 Seagrove Ave., Cape May Point. 5 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 7. Pets welcome. $2,350 to $4,025 per week. [Homestead Real Estate]