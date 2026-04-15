Living in Fitler Square: A Neighborhood Guide

This quiet pocket of the city delights with convivial restaurants, pretty parks, and a welcoming vibe.

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Tucked away in Center City’s far southwest corner, Fitler Square is a surprisingly peaceful — and almost totally residential — enclave. Its lovely tree-lined streets and well-appointed rowhouses give it a more intimate feel than neighboring (and always bustling) Rittenhouse, with Carl Dranoff’s One Riverside condo tower providing its lone splashy exclamation point. Two beautiful parks add to the community’s relaxed character, and a smattering of eateries (several with outdoor seating) beckon locals and visitors to linger over a meal.

One of the latest — and most exciting — additions to the dining scene is Pine Street Grill, run by the duo who brought us Rittenhouse’s My Loup and Her Place Supper Club and serving classic American fare. It fits right in with favorites like Cafe Lutécia, Trattoria Carina, Sally, and Rowhome Coffee.

On Saturday mornings (year-round!), folks can stock up on fresh, seasonal produce from the farmers market, held in the square itself. Or they can stop by Bacchus Market and Catering to pick up sandwiches and salads for a springtime picnic in either of the parks. (Nearby Schuylkill River Park has tables available on a first-come, first-served basis — and it’s fun to watch pups play at the fenced-in dog runs.)

And if a Fitler Square resident wants more, it’s probably accessible on foot or by public transit. That’s what drew Kim Dillon, who grew up in the neighborhood, back after two decades in the posh Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. “We wanted our kids to grow up in a cultural environment,” says the 53-year-old retired investment adviser. “And we wanted them to experience diverse-background city living.” Dillon appreciates the abundance of attractions and amenities in and close to Fitler Square. Plus, she says, “There’s a lot of access to academia, and we love that there are playgrounds and art museums nearby. It’s a great place to raise kids.”

While there have been many changes in the neighborhood during her time away, one thing she says hasn’t changed is its small-town feel. “The kids I grew up with — my kids are playing with their kids,” she says. “You’ve got a great sense of community here. You’re like one degree of separation from everyone else.”

Published as “Living in Fitler Square” in the April 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.