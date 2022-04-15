Jersey Shore Rental Guide, Part 2: Brigantine to Longport

Whether you want to “do AC” or do something different, the beach towns of Atlantic County can accommodate your desires.

If Long Beach Island rewards those who make the effort to get to it, Absecon Island offers rewards of a different sort that are at once much easier and much harder to obtain. They’re easier to obtain because almost all roads, as well as a train and several bus routes, lead to Atlantic City at its northern tip. The dowager “Queen of Resorts” got rejuvenated when New Jersey voters approved casino gambling there in 1976.

Today, the bright lights of the casino-hotels and adjacent condominiums can be seen for miles up and down the shore, and both high- and low-rollers still come to pursue those much-harder-to-get rewards the casinos offer. But those not in pursuit of instant riches often prefer the communities to its north and south: Brigantine, which sits on its own island, and Ventnor, Margate and Longport, the three towns that share Absecon Island with Atlantic City and are collectively known as “Downbeach.”

Brigantine

Beautiful beaches, fresh farmers’ markets, and a rich history ripe for exploration! Brigantine is the next-door neighbor to Atlantic City that has blossomed into a welcoming vacation destination on its own. The beaches are clean and pristine, there are frequent movie nights and vacationers can host barbecues throughout the summer. Brigantine is also known for its natural parks, perfect for birdwatching, stargazing, and those Insta-worthy snapshots. On Saturday mornings, make sure to stock up on fresh produce from the local farmers’ market or visit the Marine Mammal Stranding Center for an up-close glance at marine wildlife. Brigantine is perfect for a fun-filled family getaway or a quiet couple’s retreat.

Room for eight: With tons of amenities and cozy rooms, this hot property won’t be around for long. It’s perfect for larger families or groups. Enjoy your summer vacation in Brigantine! 332 35th St. S. 3 beds, 3 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 8. Pets welcome. $2,750 to $3,750 per week; also available in the off-season at lower weekly rates. [BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]

A beach block house for the budget-conscious: Want a beach-block house but don’t have a beach-block budget? You’re in luck: You and your brood, or friends, should be able to swing this simply yet comfortably outfitted house just steps from the dunes and beach. It even has an elevator! And the really good news is, it hasn’t yet been spoken for during the peak season. 327 42nd St. 4 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 8. $2,000 to $5,500 per week; can also be rented for shorter terms for $200 to $580 per night. [BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]

Luxurious neotraditional beach block beauty: This gorgeous, lavishly outfitted home has tons of open availability throughout the summer. Located just a block from the beach and fully renovated and updated, this property is too hot to pass up! 1001 Beach Ave. E. 4,020 square feet. 5 beds, 4 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 5. $7,000 to $7,500 per week. [BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]

Chic, clean, and comfortable: This one-year-old beauty is located in the center of Brigantine. This property sleeps 15 people, but you certainly won’t feel crowded in this spacious home. Convenient to all the things to do and explore on the island, this is the perfect gathering point for friends or families looking for a memorable vacation. 208 26th St. S.. 6 beds, 4 full, 2 half baths, sleeps up to 15. $6,500 to $10,000 per week. [BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]

Atlantic City

There’s so much to do in Atlantic City that highlighting each attraction would be an article in itself. For starters, guests should be sure to check out the tallest lighthouse in New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and stroll the storied Boardwalk past Boardwalk Hall, longtime home of the Miss America Pageant. And, of course, there are the casinos. But even if you’re not a gambler, you can enjoy a relaxing spa day, a fun-filled beach trip, or a night out on the town. No matter what you choose, you won’t regret your decision to travel to Atlantic City. Also, most AC rental homes can be booked by the night for stays of less than one week.

Retreat for two: Looking for the perfect, private couple’s getaway? Look no further. Located close to the beach, casinos, and boardwalk, this unit is just the right size in just the right spot. Detailed location provided after booking. 1 bed, 1 bath, sleeps 2. $189 to $359 per night. [Vrbo]

Vacation on the water: Dying for a location closer to the water? How about staying on the water? This four-bedroom, three-bathroom yacht located in the heart of Atlantic City offers a unique twist to a family vacation or friends getaway. The Stugotz, a 63-foot Ocean yacht, is docked at the Golden Nugget, Atlantic City. 4 beds, 3 baths, sleeps up to 8. Not recommended for children under 15. $325 to $525 per night. [Vrbo]

A memory maker away from the crowds: This all-inclusive home is perfectly located within walking distance of the beach and the aquarium, and it’s also close to Absecon Lighthouse. Guests can enjoy Atlantic City fun from their property, or take a short car or bike ride into the heart of AC. Either way, you, your family and your friends can make memories here. Want to get away now? Book a weekend stay the rest of this month and the owners will throw in a third night free. Located at the north end of Atlantic City; detailed location provided after booking. 2,500 square feet. 4 beds, 3 baths, sleeps up to 12. $375 to $1,275 per night. [Vrbo]

Posh paradise: This huge vacation home is full of amenities. The cozy decor will make it tempting to lounge inside, but it’s so close to the beach and the Tropicana casino that you’ll definitely want to get out while you’re here. Located one-half block from the Tropicana; if your party is bringing more than four cars, the additional cars may park in the Tropicana garage. Detailed location provided upon booking. 7 beds, 6 baths, sleeps up to 16. $263 to $2,990 per night. [Vrbo]

Downbeach

The quiet beach towns that share Absecon Island with AC are still packed with things to see and do. From visiting the iconic Margate landmark Lucy the Elephant to exploring Ventnor’s pristine beaches to the upscale vibe of Longport, these towns are perfect vacation spots for those looking for a quiet retreat. Bring the kids or take a private couple’s getaway — there’s something for everyone.

Ventnor City

Cozy cottage close to the bay: Just one block from an arm of Lakes Bay and four from the beach and boardwalk, this comfortable cottage has a front balcony that lets you get a glimpse of the water without leaving home. Located in Ventnor Heights; exact location provided upon booking. 6 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 12. $361 to $952 per night, minimum stays 2 nights during the week and 3 nights on weekends. [Airbnb]

Compact condo on the boardwalk: This one-bedroom condo right on the Ventnor boardwalk is perfect for couples or small families who need a week-long getaway. The shared pool, tennis, and pickleball courts, as well as its location close to all Ventnor City has to offer makes this property a perfect vacation spot. 111 S. Dudley Ave. #209 (5800 Boardwalk). 1 bed, 1 bath, sleeps up to 5. $750 to $1,200 per week.[Shore Summer Rentals]

Quiet retreat: This classic Victorian vacation home in Ventnor’s North Beach section known as “The Salty V” is filled with top-tier amenities and perfect for a large group looking for a relaxing vacation. Explore historic Ventnor during the day and spend your evenings relaxing in this property. The Salty V, 6 S. Baton Rouge Ave., Upper Unit. 5 beds, 4 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 14. $6,500 per week. [Shore Summer Rentals]

Margate

Steal away to a rear deck hot tub: At this property near the Margate-Ventnor city line, you’re located close to the Ventnor boardwalk and beaches, but the real seller is that private hot tub located right on your rear deck. Located near Marven Gardens, Margate; exact location provided upon booking. 2,000 square feet. 3 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 6. $395 per night, minimum stay 7 nights. [Vrbo]

Comfortable condo at Margate’s south end: Plan your July vacation today! This nicely updated condo with an attractive rear patio is close to the bay and within walking distance of the beach, Lucy and Longport. Located near Lucy; exact location provided upon booking. 890 square feet. 2 beds, 1 bath, sleeps up to 4. $335 to $625 per night; longer stays get lower room rates.

Longport

Comfy, updated cottage, convenient to bay and beach: This renovated midcentury cottage is a one-block walk from the bay and three from the beach at the Longport Playground. It’s also not far from Margate and Lucy, and several good restaurants and Longport’s laid-back downtown are also a short distance away. Located near downtown Longport; exact location provided upon booking. 3 beds, 2 baths, sleeps up to 8. Pets welcome (one dog 20 pounds or less). $695 per night.

Luxury by the bay: This large modern house sits across the bay from Longport proper in a waterfront community where every house has a boatslip. This one has two. And it has top-drawer amenities, balconies and great water views. Seaside Dr., south of the JFK Memorial Bridge. 5 beds, 3 full, 1 half baths, sleeps up to 14. Pets require pre-approval. $999 to $1,789 per night, with discounts for stays of one week or longer. [Airbnb]

The house at land’s end: It’s just one short block from the ocean to the bay where this house sits at Longport’s southern tip. The Point, on the bay, lies at the tip of Atlantic Avenue, just steps from here, and at the other end of 11th Street sits a quiet, exclusive ocean beach. 11th St. and Atlantic Ave.; exact address provided upon booking. 2000 square feet. 4 beds, 4 baths, sleeps up to 10. One dog welcome with booking. $500 to $2,200 per night. [Vrbo]