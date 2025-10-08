Living in Haddonfield: A Neighborhood Guide

South Jersey’s toniest suburb is what the Main Line wants to be when it grows up.

Some folks hereabouts would likely agree with the phrase “Nothing could be finer than to be a Main Liner.” These people have likely never set foot in Haddonfield. This bosky burg in Camden County — South Jersey’s most affluent suburb — may lack the huge estates of the Main Line, but it has plenty of large houses, especially on its west side, just on smaller lots.

Yet Haddonfield’s heart lies on its east side, across the PATCO tracks. Here you’ll find one of the most walkable town centers in the Philly region. Kings Highway, the main drag, has 200-plus shops and restaurants, many locally owned, on or just off it. Francophiles will enjoy shopping at Maison Marcellé Boutique, a French-inspired spot selling apparel and jewelry, while bibliophiles will adore Inkwood Books. You’ll also find a craft brewery (King’s Road), a tasting room (William Heritage Winery), and a craft distillery (Wildfether Distilling), all departures for this historically dry borough. Buy a bottle or a growler and take it with you to dine at eateries such as Gass & Main or El Nopalito.

The walkability was one of the things Kathy Donch, who retired from Frankford Friends School several years ago, loved most about living there, which she and her husband did for 20 years. “You could walk to the library,” she says. “You could walk to take care of all your errands.”

She also loved the town’s community spirit: “They have very interesting community events where people could join in and socialize as a town.” In addition to more common holiday events and street fairs, every June Haddonfield reenacts the 1778 clash between Continental and British troops on Kings Highway near the Indian King Tavern Museum. (The tavern is where New Jersey legislators read the Declaration of Independence into the record and formally accepted its terms in 1777.)

And Haddonfield is as convenient to visit as it is to live in: It’s a 15-minute drive from downtown to the Ben Franklin Bridge, and PATCO whisks you into Center City in just 20.

Published as “Living in Haddonfield” in the October 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.