Looking To Make an Epic Wedding Entrance? Try a Batmobile

The groom traded a white horse for one iconic car for his baraat.

Dhruv Padodara always knew he wanted to make a dramatic entrance to his wedding.

In Hindu celebrations, the groom’s procession, known as the baraat, is a parade-like event during which wedding guests lead him to the ceremony location. The groom typically rides a white horse — or an elephant — or arrives in a sports or vintage car. (Philly is no stranger to such occasions: This baraat even shut down Broad Street.)

Dhruv, however, opted for something a bit more … iconic: He rode in a Batmobile.

“We kept the vehicle a secret from everyone,” says bride Rishika Chauhan. “Only Dhruv and I knew about the car, and it was the most amazing surprise for our guests. Family and friends were shocked.”

So, how did the couple make Dhruv’s Batmobile dreams come true? After he jokingly suggested getting a Batmobile for the baraat, the couple went down a social media rabbit hole, eventually stumbling upon DeLorean Rental, a vehicle rental service that focuses on cars from film and television. DeLorean connected them with John Brighton, owner of the Batmobile, and he leased it to them for the day.

It was well worth the effort: As the procession took over Market Street — in front of their wedding venue, the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Market East — passersby stopped to watch and snap pictures. Hotel guests peered out the window and cheered on the happy couple. Dhruv and Rishika’s dog, a Siberian husky named Mika, also got in on the fun, wearing a red sari and joining the baraat. And DJ Yash of Premier Entertainment spun tunes to pump up the crowd.

“It was pretty cool to be in the heart of Philadelphia, surrounded by friends and family while I was arriving at my own wedding in a Batmobile,” Dhruv says. Rishika also gave Dhruv a Lego Batmobile as a gift during their first look, so that he will always have a tangible memory of the moment.

It wasn’t their shared love of Batman, however, that brought them together. The couple met in 2024 and bonded over their love of football. Rishika is from California and a 49ers fan, while Dhruv, who grew up in Bucks County, roots for the Eagles. They had a custom jersey — half 49ers, half Eagles — made for guests to sign as their guestbook.

Their ceremony mixed elements of traditional Hindu weddings with modern aesthetics. They said their vows under a mandap, a four pillar altar; it was decorated with red and white roses, white orchids, crystal lanterns, and a stunning floral chandelier by TajMandaps. During the ceremony, family members showered the couple in rose petals while the couple completed four circles, or pheras, around the fire.

The reception was full-on party vibes. Guests sipped on tequila lime shooters and espresso martinis in ice luges by Ice Concepts. They also served a cocktail named for their pup — an Old Fashioned they dubbed the Mika’s Choice.

For cuisine? A chai cart from Paper Kite Chai and a feast of chicken tikka masala, mango habanero chicken curry, shahi paneer, and other Indian dishes.

Later, the couple danced to Morgan Wallen’s “Spin You Around.” Rishika’s parents also took to the floor for a couple’s dance to “Time of My Life” — a throwback to their senior prom.

Dhruv and Rishika didn’t make nearly as dramatic of an exit — how could they top his epic entrance? — but they did give guests a little extra Philly love on their way out. Famous 4th Street Cookies set out a variety of cookies, and guests could choose their favorites for a late-night snack.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Saroj Studios | Venue: Loews Philadelphia Hotel | Planning, Design, Florals & Photo Booth: TajMandaps | Day-Of Coordination: Detailed Affairs Team | Catering: Bukhara Grill | Gown: Nazranaa | Hair & Makeup: Cinderella Bridez | Ceremony Attire: Nazranaa | Reception Suit: Enzo Custom | Rings: L. Priori | Bangles: Aura Art Jewels | Henna: Henna By Ash | Dhol Performer: Jugal Shah | Entertainment: DJ Yash from Premier Entertainment | Cake: Sweet T’s Bakeshop | Chai Cart: Paper Kite Chai | Invitations and Stationery: Canva | Custom Signage: Topoff Customs | Bat Mobile: John Brighton through DeLorean Rental | Officiant: Harendra R. Dave |Ice Sculpture: Ice Concepts | Wedding Favors: Famous 4th Street Cookies

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