A Philly Designer Created a Sew-Your-Own Mastectomy Bra Kit

Intimate-apparel designer Maddie Kulig refused to wear an awful-looking bra after her breast surgery. So she created a prettier one — and now helps others DIY their own.

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Ahead of her preventive double mastectomy last May, Maddie Kulig knew that the last thing she’d want to wear after surgery was an uncomfortable bra. As a lingerie designer, she also fancied something lovelier than the standard-issue hospital undergarment (which is constructed to accommodate the thin tubes that are temporarily placed at the wound site to allow excess fluid to drain into small reservoir bulbs during recovery). Necessities, both. But truly unattractive.

So Kulig got to thinking: Her company, Madalynne Intimates, already sells at-home sewing kits that gives DIYers everything they need to make their own intimate apparel, from corsets to panty-and-bra sets. She wondered: Could she make her own mastectomy bra? And help others do the same?

She reached out to fellow Philly designer Dana Donofree, who launched AnaOno intimate-apparel in 2014 after going through breast cancer surgery and struggling to find a comfortable yet supportive bra that fit her changed body. AnaOno’s pre-made mastectomy bras don’t have underwires (which irritate healing skin), but do have front closures (to eliminate reaching for a back hook when arm mobility is limited during recovery).

Kulig and Donofree collaborated, blending AnaOno’s Bianca mastectomy bra and Kulig’s sewing know-how to create a DIY mastectomy-bra kit and sewing pattern that anyone with a sewing machine can make.

The kit includes all the needed materials, like elastic, hook-and-eye closures, and a soft, floral-print lycra fabric designed by Kulig. The sewing pattern incorporates the Bianca design: a front closure, adjustable straps, and cup pockets for those who want padding inserts (as well as the option to add small, rectangular pockets of fabric that extend below the bra band to hold that post-op drain setup).

The kit ($40) and pattern ($18.95) are sold separately on the Madalynne Intimates’ website, which allows buyers to re-use the pattern and make more than one bra.

According to Kulig, most home sewists can complete their own Bianca bra in about two to three hours; She offers a free how-to video for those needing a little coaching (and, no, hand-sewing is not recommended; a machine is necessary for assembly).

Before launching Madalynne Intimates, Kulig worked in technical design at Urban Outfitters and for a seamstress who once sewed for Dior. She eventually got into DIY lingerie after realizing there weren’t many options for people who couldn’t buy a bra off the shelf because of breast size or shape. She’s talked to countless women, she says, who are “at their wit’s end because nothing in stores fits.”

Since her surgery in May, Kulig says, the Bianca’s band hits her skin at the right spot. “What bothers me the most is when a bra is up on my incision line and it’s just like, ‘ew, no,’” she says. The bra’s pretty floral print was a “bright spot” during recovery, she says, when she felt “gross and had not showered for a week.”

“The bra they send you home with from the hospital is Pepto-Bismol pink,” she says. “I was so happy to get rid of that. Whereas the one that I made for myself, I’m still wearing.”

Kulig, 38, who has been sharing the emotional and physical ups and downs of her double mastectomy in frank detail on social media, opted for the surgery due to her high risk for breast cancer: Her mother died of the disease when Kulig was just 18. “No woman on my mom’s side had lived past the age of 50. My mom was the first to do so, and lived only to 53,” says Kulig.

Studies show that people with a high risk of breast cancer who opt for preventive surgery reduce their chances of developing the disease by up to 95%. Post-surgery, Kulig says she’s relieved to “no longer have to live with this fear that I’m a ticking time bomb.”

Her new mindset has spurred her to host a sewing retreat in Paris in September 2027. She regularly teaches sewing online and in person at her private Brewerytown studio, but gathering with home sewists in Paris had long been a dream.

“A lesson I’ve learned: If you want to do something, go do it,” she says.

Building on her own mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery experience, she wants to grow the community of home-lingerie sewists. She’s creating a bra-making class for people who want to create their own to wear amid recovery from all types of breast surgery, not just mastectomies, such as augmentation and reduction.

“It’s refreshing to be able to sit down and do something step by step,” she says, “to create that for yourself, something that actually fits.”