Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner Explains What It’s Like to Be Almost Famous

Other subjects at hand: crowd catharsis, the disappearing middle class, and his favorite South Philly spots.

It’s been an eventful few months for Philly rock-and-roll band Low Cut Connie. Over the summer, the band performed to a nationwide audience on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rolling Stone named their song “Livin in the USA” one of the 25 Best Anti-Trump Protest Songs, and they hit the Top 40 on multiple national charts. The band’s frontman, Adam Weiner, is the only member of the group who’s been with them since their beginning in 2010. On November 20th, he and his crew wrap up the band’s latest tour at Union Transfer with what’s sure to be one of the rollicking, high-energy shows for which they’re known.

Let’s start with the Jimmy Kimmel spot. How did that come about?

To use an analogy, it’s like you either took the elevator or you took the stairs. The elevator is the new hit viral thing that’s really buzzing. Or, like me, you took the stairs. You’ve been around. You do good things over time. And once “Livin in the USA” broke the Top 30, our booker was able to make it happen.

When you say Top 30, what are you referring to?

The adult album alternative radio format. So people like Brandi Carlile, Beck, the Strokes, Jack White. I’m not Top 30 with Drake and Sabrina Carpenter. [Laughs] I’m Top 30 with the WXPN set.

Did you get any unwanted attention due to the Rolling Stone nod for your anti-Trump protest song?

I’ve been getting plenty of unwanted attention for the last couple of years, like when we pulled out of our Kennedy Center gig, and then when the leaders of Luzerne County voted to cancel my show there, calling my music propaganda1. I got death threats. But you get used to it. Now, putting out a full protest album, I’m prepped for this.

And what are you protesting?

When I announced my album, I put out a lengthy statement on social media answering exactly what you are asking me. It’s long but a much more eloquent statement and one that was very clearly planned and thought out. I find that in these times, you need to be really specific with what you say and do. So I would direct your readers to that post so they can fully understand what I’m doing here2.

You’ve written songs in less than five minutes. How long did this album take?

I’m always writing and recording, just putting pennies in the jar. And then, eventually, I see, oh, there’s an album here. Some of these songs were done very quickly; some sat in the oven for a bunch of years. But once I decided to do this, it all came together very quickly. I knew what I wanted it to be.

You’ve had big moments over the years, like when Barack Obama put you on his 2015 summer playlist, and when Elton John called you out at his Philly show in 20183. Now: Kimmel, Rolling Stone, the charts. You’re a few steps away from fame. What about fortune?

Most musicians make so much less money than people think. I’m in the middle class of the music business, and like everything in America, the middle class is just absolutely disappearing. You don’t hear the upper class of the industry complaining about the sad economics of streaming4 or touring or ticketing, because they benefit from our current system. But for those of us down here playing clubs and theaters, we’re working 12 months of the year.

And you’ve been at it for a while.

In some ways, I feel like that door closed behind me. Like, could you start a rock-and-roll band now like I did in 2010 and reach this level that I’m at in the way that I reached it? When I started the band, it was a plausible thing that you could build a fan base and do 50, 60, 70 shows a year and make some kind of living. Now, it’s way less plausible. All of us here in the middle class of the music business are having to work 70 times harder to survive, to keep our business going. How much more impossible is it for a new artist, a baby band, to break in?

You’ve lived in South Philly for many years. What keeps you there?

Diversity. We take diversity for granted, but diversity is our strength, it’s our beauty, and it’s maybe our greatest contribution to the world. There are so many languages spoken in South Philly, and food from all over the world. It’s been an immigrant neighborhood for hundreds of years. And every great American musical art form comes from diversity. Jazz, rock and roll, hip-hop, funk, R&B. They all come from diversity. A little of this, a little of that. There’s a magic that happens when you combine cultures.

You are very much the face of Low Cut Connie. The band is your project, and other people play with you for a bit and move on. Why is that?

I look at Low Cut Connie as Saturday Night Live. People are used to bands like the Rolling Stones or Guns N’ Roses. I saw Guns N’ Roses recently and it’s like, Wow, these three guys have been playing together for decades. But that’s just not what Low Cut Connie is. It’s me and a changing cast of people who are just crazy enough in a season of their life to join my circus for a couple of years.

I’m guessing there is some aging or growing-up factor in there.

The amount of travel and hard work you have to put in isn’t for everybody. As people age and get into their mid- to-late 30s and want to partner up and settle down, it’s not hospitable to touring, because it’s such a grind.

You grew up in South Jersey. A lot of Jersey kids can’t wait to get out. How did you feel about it?

I came up through the Cherry Hill School District, went to Cherry Hill East, and my family lives in Marlton now. I was eager to get out. But now I can’t tell you how much I love, appreciate, and feel identified with South Jersey. During the pandemic, I started going to the Pine Barrens and exploring the history of New Jersey. I’ve read so many books about it. And I set forth on a journey to visit every single town in New Jersey.

And how is that going?

I don’t have as much time now as I did then, but I will just pick a town and explore and take pictures and get a bite to eat and read about the history. It’s actually quite strange to me how eager I was to get out and how much I love it now.

How did your family react to your pursuit of music as a career?

Even though there were some years where my parents were like, We don’t know what he’s doing with himself, we couldn’t possibly be closer now. They’ve been my greatest supporters, and now that they’re getting into their 80s, it’s fun to have them around to enjoy some of my success. We had a little watch party for Jimmy Kimmel. That was amazing.

You’re known for your piano playing as much as for your singing. When did you start playing?

I’m a nice Jewish boy who grew up in the ’80s, so you had to take piano lessons and learn how to play “Memory” from Cats and “The Rose” by Bette Midler. I had a wonderful piano teacher who realized that I was a bit different in that I had a mental block in terms of reading music. I told her I was going to learn to play by listening to the radio and playing what I heard, and she encouraged me to do that.

If I stick a Mozart piece in front of you today, could you play it?

No. Absolutely not. I could pick out like a single note here and there. My level of reading music is not zero, but it’s kindergarten. You’re a pianist. Can you read?

I can play pretty much any Mozart piano piece that you put in front of me, but I cannot play by ear to save my life.

I marvel at people like you who can read. I really wish I could learn to do it. Reading would really unlock a lot of things musically for me. I love classical music and early show tunes, but I just can’t play them because I can’t read them.

People who can read but can’t play by ear always envy those who can play by ear, and vice versa.

Before I got into this Low Cut Connie thing and it took over my life, I was a teacher and taught a lot of things, including music. Sometimes I would have these kids at age eight who knew way more about music than I did. It was humbling. During one of my Tough Cookies episodes,5 I interviewed Frankie Valli about his musical upbringing, and he made the point that whatever your entry point is and however you learn and however you figure out how to express yourself with music — singing, performing, whatever — it’s all good.

Is it true that you name your pianos?

I do. I used to tour with Shondra, who has been retired. Bought her for $50 with a broken soundboard, and about 1,000 shows later, I moved on to Nelly, who has been my road piano since 2019. We’re hoping that Nelly has one more year in her. I bought Nelly in West Chester. She’s a public school piano6 from the 1970s, an economy piano that lots of school districts bought in bulk. I play Nelly because she’s loud and durable, but her history as a public school piano also represents the whole spirit of Low Cut Connie. She’s not fancy. She’s just one of us.

What should folks expect from your Union Transfer tour closer?

People are going through so many things. People are struggling with poverty, with grief, and with fear. We all need to get together and have one big party. Some might call that escapism. I do not. I call it catharsis. We don’t pretend that everything is okay in the world. I talk to my crowd and remind them that everybody’s a tough cookie, that everybody in the crowd is both resilient and strong but also sweet and compassionate. And through those conversations, which are packaged with unbelievably high-energy music and some humor and some sex, you will leave the show feeling a little bit lighter. You’ll at least be ready to face another day — and your family at Thanksgiving six days later.

What’s your 10-year plan?

This is a life sentence, man. I’ll be performing as long as I am healthy. It’s just what I was put on this earth to do. I also want to write a musical, act on stage, score a film. I have big dreams.

Well, good luck with all of that.

Thanks!

Adam Weiner’s South Philly

Six of the singer’s favorite places

❶ Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar → “This has to be your first stop, and they open at 7 a.m. and close at 2 a.m., so there’s plenty of time. Ray’s has been a bar or saloon since 1938, and it truly has the spirit of the neighborhood.” 1200 Passyunk Avenue.

❷ Bardascino Park → “What I would call a classic South Philly old-man park. All are welcome, of course, but it has an old-man vibe, complete with a bocce court. I could just sit there for hours and watch the old guys play.” 1000 South 10th Street.

❸ Morning Glory Diner → “My breakfast spot. There’s a blow-up doll of Donald Trump as you walk in, and customers punch him in the face. I don’t understand why this hasn’t been embraced more as a city institution.” 735 South 10th Street.

❹ Molly’s Books & Records → “I’m a big book and record collector, so this tiny little place is perfect for me. There’s an incredible collection of both, and their curation of blues and jazz albums is just outstanding.” 1010 South 9th Street.

❺ Stitch & Story → “A consignment shop with absolutely fabulous vintage wear, which makes up much of my wardrobe. I’m all about the bomber jackets, jeans, and custom jewelry.” 1821 Passyunk Avenue.

❻ South Fellini → “This is basically an alternative Philly gift shop. If you want a little replica of the Liberty Bell, you can go to Old City for that. If you want really cool clothing and merch that rep Philly, this is where you go.” 1507 Passyunk Avenue.

Footnotes:

County officials canceled the show in 2025 after Weiner made the decision to pull out of the Kennedy Center performance because of the Trump administration’s takeover. They were replaced by an AC/DC cover band whose lead singer pleaded guilty to a felony sex crime. ↩ In short, the album is protesting Trump, authoritarianism, and ICE policies and activities. ↩ Before performing “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Sir Elton dedicated the song to Low Cut Connie, adding, “Buy their records; go see them; amazing.” ↩ Most artists earn an average of a third of a cent for every stream on Spotify. Not three cents. A third of a cent.↩ During the pandemic, Weiner hosted Tough Cookies, a critically acclaimed twice-weekly livestream that included musical performances and celebrity interviews. The New Yorker featured the series in late 2020, calling Weiner’s persona “Mr. Rogers–meets–Little Richard.”↩ Nelly is, like so many school pianos, a Baldwin Hamilton, which the company first introduced in 1939 and still makes today.↩

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Published as “Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner Knows You’re Not Okay” in the November 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.