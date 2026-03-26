A Peek Inside Something Vintage Rentals’ Poppy Philly Showroom

The D.C.-area favorite for wedding decor now has a satellite showroom at Constellation Culinary Group’s Poplar headquarters.

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D.C.-area favorite Something Vintage Rentals, known for its fanciful tableware and furnishings, has opened a satellite showroom at Constellation Culinary Group’s Poplar headquarters. The collab came about after Constellation, which operates five exclusive catering venues in Philly, tapped the biz to refresh its tasting room and display its pieces. “The goal was to create a one-stop experience for their clients while bringing Something Vintage shine to their workspace,” says Molly Hoyt, VP of sales and business development for Something Vintage. Here, folks can see a preview of the collection, including fabric swatches (created in-house) and handmade pottery.

Not a Constellation client? Something Vintage regularly partners with event designers in Philly, so you can have some of that shine too. (Check out some of their Philly-area work at this Aldie Mansion wedding, this Horticulture Center wedding, and this Cape May wedding. There’s even a rainbow-hued spread by Shannon Wellington featuring their pieces here.)

Published as “At Play” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

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