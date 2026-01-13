Fashion, Culture, and Flowers Defined This Bold Horticulture Center Wedding

“Every moment and detail was bursting with intention and heart,” says event planner and designer Jaclyn Fisher.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

It was a scorching midsummer afternoon when Jordan Bingham and Jonathan Tavares had their first date at Assembly Rooftop Lounge, the sleek bar perched atop the Logan hotel. The two, who had met through a dating app, felt an instant attraction (“He was so calm, cool, and collected,” Jordan says), and a little more than seven years later, they’d meet on this rooftop once again — this time for an emotional, gleeful first look on their wedding day.

The couple had spent a year planning their union, hiring Jaclyn Fisher Events to bring their vision — what they call a “cultural, fashion-forward, unconventional” garden party — to life. “It was a master class in bold color, rich culture, statement fashion, and unapologetic joy,” says Fisher of the wedding, which took place in the airy greenhouse of the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center. It was a flower-forward affair, with sculptural arrangements featuring orchids, roses, and tulips, and canopies of greenery that evoked a lush jungle.

Jordan and Jon said their vows in front of this lavish installation by Devon & Pinkett, which featured clusters of rattan lanterns peeking out from dramatic sprays of bold blooms like tulips, ranunculus, and fritillaria.

Instead of a typical sweetheart table, the newlyweds sat on a rattan canopied daybed from Something Vintage Rentals.

Jordan and Jon honored their cultural backgrounds — Chinese, Jamaican, and Portuguese, among them — in striking ways. Their ceremony, also held in the greenhouse, began with a Chinese lion dance by the Philadelphia Suns; the performance is supposed to bring good luck and prosperity.

And their menu was thoughtfully curated. Along with sweet tapas (think pistachio tiramisu, yuzu lime tarts, and churros) and a lemon cake from Sweet T’s Bakeshop, the couple served a trio of Jamaican black cakes, each dotted with orchids. There were also Portuguese food stations.

“Every moment and detail was bursting with intention and heart,” says Fisher.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: M2 Photography | Venue: Fairmount Park Horticulture Center | Event Planning & Design: Jaclyn Fisher Events | Florals: Devon & Pinkett | Catering: Constellation Culinary Group | Cakes: Sweet T’s Bakeshop and JARUCA | Bride’s Gown: Kim Kassas Couture | Groom’s Attire: A Kind of Guise (jacket); Todd Snyder (pants); Duke + Dexter (shoes) | Groom’s Ring: John Hardy | Hair: Style by Tiff | Makeup: Jazmin Rae Bridal | Invitations: Minted | Officiant: Gabriel Spence (friend of the couple) | Entertainment: DJ Royale of Bonita Sound | Performers: Philadelphia Suns | Signage: Oak & Sparrow | Rentals: Something Vintage Rentals and Kuzo Event Furnishings | Lighting: Revolution Event Production | Linens: Nuage Designs | Dance Floor: Collective Event Group | Fashion Illustrations: Denise Fike

Published as “Jordan & Jonathan” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.