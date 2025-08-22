The Romantic Cape May Wedding of a New York Mets Pitcher

Max Kranick and his high school sweetheart Emma Henzes tapped Philly pro Shannon Wellington to plan and design their Big Day.

It’s been 15 years since Emma Henzes and Max Kranick first met at a high school football game, but Emma still remembers every detail: how old they were (13), what Max was wearing (a powder-blue shirt and khaki shorts), and her first impression (“tall, handsome, incredibly polite”). Meanwhile, Max knew it instantly: Emma was the one.

But it would be nearly four years until their friendship blossomed into something more, and another eight and a half years before Max, a pitcher for the New York Mets, proposed on the beach in Florida.

When it came to picking a wedding spot, Cape May was an obvious choice — the charming Shore town has been a vacation destination for Emma’s and Max’s families since the 1960s, and the New York City-based couple frequently jaunt there during Max’s offseason. “We wanted space for a great dance floor,” says Emma, who works for a sports tech company. “From the moment we started planning our wedding, our biggest wish was to dance the night away with our favorite people.”

Cape May Convention Hall fit the bill, and after a ceremony at Our Lady Star of the Sea church, the couple and their 255 guests headed to the seaside venue, which Chadds Ford wedding designer extraordinaire Shannon Wellington had transformed into a beachy paradise with rattan lanterns suspended from arches and organic sprays of flowers and seagrasses by Fresh Designs Florist.

During cocktail hour, a “Kranick Kitchen” fudge stand was on display. Here, attendees got fudge and saltwater taffy from Cape May’s Original Fudge Kitchen as their escort cards.

The couple was intentional with their signature sips — they wanted to give them a Shore vibe — using Tony’s Produce for the fresh-squeezed orange juice in Emma’s Orange Crush and Cape May Brewing Company’s pumpkin beer for Max’s drink.

Personalized linen menus with guests’ names and entrees printed on them were placed at each seat. “Alexandra Sebastian did such a fabulous job,” says Emma.

All of it was a spectacular backdrop for one of the night’s most unforgettable moments: a 70-person choreographed dance — a Henzes wedding tradition, this time to Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers.” “It felt like something straight out of a movie,” says Emma.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Grace & Ardor Co. | Venue: Cape May Convention Hall | Event Planning, Design, & Coordination: Shannon Wellington Weddings | Florals: Fresh Designs Florist | Catering: Washington Inn Catering | Cake: Chez Michel | Bride’s Gown: Pronovias | Bride’s Clutch & Custom Robes: Sew Grace Inspired | Bride’s veils: Free Love Bridal; mother’s heirloom veil | Bride’s Accessories: Tiffany & Co. | Groom’s Attire: Tuxedo by Sarno | Rings: Kellmer Jewelers | Hair & Makeup: Sofia Serrano (Air Hair and Makeup) | Invitations & Menus: Alexandra Sebastian Company | Officiant: John Lapera (priest) | Transportation: Cape May MAC Trolley | Ceremony Musicians: Bachelor Boys Band (strings); Brad Eisele (singer); Diana Gable (piano) | Entertainment: Bachelor Boys Band | Videographer: Harrison Films | Signage: Vine & Oak Events | Draping: Earl Girls, Inc. | Rentals: Something Vintage Rentals, Vision Furniture Event Rentals, and Vine & Oak Events | Photo Booth: That Rad Booth

Published as “Emma & Max” in the Summer/Fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

