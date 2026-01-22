How One Creative Couple Turned Their Aldie Mansion Wedding Into an Elevated Dinner Party

The newlyweds, who live in Amsterdam, tapped Philly’s Taylor Emily Events and a talented team of vendors to pull off their union.

On the surface, Leen Sadder and Ryan Murphy’s wedding was an intimate gathering in quaint Doylestown. But the event was in fact a global affair, one that thoughtfully honored — and stylishly strayed from — tradition. The couple, who met in Istanbul in 2019, planned everything from their home in Amsterdam, relying on their creative backgrounds (both are designers; they connected through work) and a talented team of vendors to achieve their vision for a sophisticated dinner party.

“Our wedding was all about celebrating in a way that felt completely us — two designers from different cultural backgrounds who love bringing people together in meaningful ways,” says Ryan. Leen, born and raised in Lebanon, and Ryan, who is from Malvern, chose to host their nuptials at Aldie Mansion, a Tudor-style estate in Bucks County.

They married in its oak-paneled library; the nonreligious ceremony featured a church processional during which Leen and her father walked down the aisle to a traditional Arabic song, a twist that honored both of their backgrounds.

In the ballroom, another break with convention: Instead of separate seating arrangements, a serpentine table draped with grapes and green florals wound through the space.

Here, guests from all over the world enjoyed a six-course dinner, a band that played Arabic music infused with jazz, and conversation. “We took a big leap by mixing up seating, pairing strangers together based on their interests — and it worked,” Leen says.

For favors, Leen and Ryan commissioned Turabi Studio, a Palestinian ceramic artist in Amsterdam, to make small brooches inspired by tatreez (traditional Levantine embroidery); many guests wore them immediately.

Post-dinner, the library transformed into a red-lit “speakeasy” where a vinyl DJ, Marcus Scott, spun old Lebanese and American hits. “We brought over old vinyl records from Leen’s grandfather’s house in Lebanon, and he was so excited to play them,” says Ryan.

Adds Leen: “The reception was more like a slow, elevated dinner party than a typical wedding.”

THE DETAILS

Published as “Leen & Ryan” in the Winter/Spring 2026 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

