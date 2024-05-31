This Phillies-Loving Couple Took Engagement Photos at Citizens Bank Park

The pair later went to Headhouse Square with with their dog, Gus.

We love when local couples work their passion for Philly sports into their wedding festivities. And we’ve seen a lot of fun ways, like when the Eagles pep band made a cameo at this Water Works wedding or when Gritty’s visage appeared on a proposal cake. And, here, we have a pair of Phillies fans who staged a Citizens Bank Park engagement photo session, snapped by Minh Cao of Du Soleil Photographie. We think you’ll agree that it’s a home run.

The couple: Diana Joskowicz, an attorney for Comcast, and Chris Rockelman, vice president at an insurance brokerage firm, both of Fairmount

How they met: The pair crossed paths while attending Temple — they had mutual friends — but didn’t really keep in touch after graduating. It wasn’t until 2017, four years after they graduated, that they re-connected at Urban Saloon during an Easter-themed bar crawl. They dated for about five years before getting engaged. During that time, they bought a house together and added Gus, their cavapoo, to their family.

The proposal story: Chris popped the question on the evening of the couple’s annual holiday party. Diana came downstairs to prep the food when Gus ran up to her with a fancy new bow-tie and a bandana that read: “Mommy, will you marry Daddy?” Chris, meanwhile, was down on one knee. The rest of the night turned into a surprise engagement party.

The engagement-session approach: Diana and Chris wanted their pictures to reflect who they are, where they spend their time, and the things they like to do. Key to that was Citizens Bank Park: The couple has had partial season tickets for years and has attended as many home playoff games as they could. “Some of our favorite memories are in that ballpark,” says Diana. Originally, they thought snapping photos there was a pipe dream, but once they found out it was possible, they knew they had to do it.

The attire: Diana and Chris donned casual looks they’d typically wear to the ballpark, along with a jacket from Mitchell & Ness.

The engagement-ring mishap: Halfway to the stadium, the duo — already late — realized Diana had forgotten her engagement ring. “We laugh about it now, but it was not the best start to the day.”

The photographer know-how: Aside for the sparkling snafu, the rest of the session was a dream, largely due to Cao, who the couple praises for knowing what shots to get. “She guided us through each location within the ballpark but also left room for us to be ourselves and let the goofy, fun, not-so-serious parts of our relationship shine,” shares Diana.

The fur-baby cameo: The second half of the photo shoot took place in Headhouse Square, near where they lived before moving to Fairmount. They had a fancier second look – Diana says the bow on the back of her dress made her feel bridal. Gus also made an appearance, though Diana admits he was too excited to sit still.

The wedding plans: The couple will say “I do” on June 14th, at Water Works by Cescaphe in Fairmount. Kate Zaccaria from Olive Street Events will help the couple pull off the Big Day of their dreams. Gus, of course, will be the ring-bearer.

