4 Deliciously Fun Philly Restaurant Weddings to Inspire Your Own
From a cozy Osteria union to an epic dance party at Suraya, these celebrations are to-dine-for.
Here in Philly, we love our restaurant scene. And you know what else we love? Weddings that take place in those restaurants. We’ve covered our fair share of them over the years, from a micro-wedding at The Dandelion to a sweet reception at Forsythia. We also have a list of some of the most unique dining spots to host your rehearsal dinner, reception — and all the rest of the events. So it was only natural for us to share a look at four recent Big Days at local eateries. Each one brings something different and personal to the table, and they will give you food for thought for your own festivities. Plus: Stay tuned for full real wedding stories on all of these couples in coming months. Now, dig in.
Get Cozy at Osteria
At their intimate 34-person union, Melanie Larsen and Eugene Mancini said their vows in Osteria’s greenhouse, a glass-walled oasis filled with plants.
Dance at Suraya
Elise Yampolsky and Joe Vela exchanged vows privately before joining their guests for a bash capped off by an epic dance party in the Lebanese eatery’s market area.
Blend Traditions at Zahav
Marilyn Baffoe-Bonnie and Ali Zigami celebrated their Ghanaian and Iranian roots at their ceremony on the patio. “Zahav is such a beautiful canvas,” says Marilyn.
Toast at Barbuzzo
Heather Brom and Adam Poutasse’s family-friendly affair (nearly half of the guests were kids!) featured a blackberry-lemonade mocktail — and Sidecars for the adults.
Published as “Food for Thought” in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.
Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.