4 Deliciously Fun Philly Restaurant Weddings to Inspire Your Own

From a cozy Osteria union to an epic dance party at Suraya, these celebrations are to-dine-for.

restaurant weddings

These four Philly restaurant weddings were totally different but equally amazing. / Photograph by Marilyn Lamanna Photography / Event Planning & Design: Kelab Events & Design; Florals: South Stems

Here in Philly, we love our restaurant scene. And you know what else we love? Weddings that take place in those restaurants. We’ve covered our fair share of them over the years, from a micro-wedding at The Dandelion to a sweet reception at Forsythia. We also have a list of some of the most unique dining spots to host your rehearsal dinner, reception — and all the rest of the events. So it was only natural for us to share a look at four recent Big Days at local eateries. Each one brings something different and personal to the table, and they will give you food for thought for your own festivities. Plus: Stay tuned for full real wedding stories on all of these couples in coming months. Now, dig in.

Get Cozy at Osteria

 

restaurant weddings

Photograph by Marilyn Lamanna Photography / Event Planning & Design: Kelab Events & Design; Florals: South Stems

At their intimate 34-person union, Melanie Larsen and Eugene Mancini said their vows in Osteria’s greenhouse, a glass-walled oasis filled with plants.

Dance at Suraya

restaurant weddings

Photograph by Kindred / Event Planning & Design: Lovehaus Events

Elise Yampolsky and Joe Vela exchanged vows privately before joining their guests for a bash capped off by an epic dance party in the Lebanese eatery’s market area.

Blend Traditions at Zahav

restaurant wedding at Zahav

Photograph by Asya Photography / Event Planning & Design: Citrine

Marilyn Baffoe-Bonnie and Ali Zigami celebrated their Ghanaian and Iranian roots at their ceremony on the patio. “Zahav is such a beautiful canvas,” says Marilyn.

Toast at Barbuzzo

restaurant wedding at Barbuzzo

Photograph by Ashley Gerrity Photography / Event Planning & Design: Olive Street Events; Florals: NE Flower Boutique

Heather Brom and Adam Poutasse’s family-friendly affair (nearly half of the guests were kids!) featured a blackberry-lemonade mocktail — and Sidecars for the adults.

Published as “Food for Thought” in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.

