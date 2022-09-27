The Dandelion Set the Scene for This London-Meets-Philly Micro-Wedding

The couple self-united at John F. Collins Park then headed to the restaurant for their reception.

Restaurant celebrations never fail to inspire us. It’s Philly, after all, and we have numerous restaurant wedding venues perfect for your tastes. For this couple, their Dandelion micro-wedding served as a way to highlight their past and future — in London and back home in Philly. Anna Panutsa Portraits photographed the intimate celebration below.

The idea for Emiko Edwards and Razvan Iorga’s London-meets-Philly-themed micro-wedding came about only after they’d settled on the Dandelion for their reception. It was a fitting choice: The Chestnut Hill pair met in 2015 across the pond, where they both lived at the time. Because the wedding menu was important to the duo, their prep included visiting local restaurants — a search that led them to an ambience they love (British pub) and Emiko’s favorite dessert (sticky toffee pudding).

The Dandelion was also available on their timeline. While they’d gotten engaged in 2020, they didn’t start planning until the fall of 2021. They wanted to wait till Raz’s parents, whom he hadn’t seen in two years due to the pandemic, could travel to the U.S. (They reside in London.)

The celebration ended up being a tale of love in two cities. Local violinist Anastasiia Mazurok, a friend of the bride, played “Farewell to Stromness” during the Quaker ceremony at John F. Collins Park. (The song was also performed at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s union.) “I was touched,” says Emiko, a pianist and professor. (Raz is a surgical resident.) And the dinner dished out rabbit pie and Big Ben cocktails.

For the future? Travel — to their big wedding in Bucharest, where Raz was born.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Anna Panutsa Portraits | Venues: John F. Collins Park (ceremony); The Dandelion (rception) | Florals: Egan Rittenhouse | Bride’s Gown: BHLDN | Groom’s Attire: Hugo Boss | Hair & Makeup: Crimson Hair Studio | Entertainment: Anastasiia Mazurok (violinist) | After-Party: Concourse Dance Bar | Rings: Blue Nile and Macy’s

Published as “London Calling: Emiko & Razvan” in the summer/fall issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

