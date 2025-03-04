A Whimsical, Chic Summer Wedding Reception at the Barnes Foundation

Scalloped table runners and sculptural chairs added playful touches to the sophisticated event, held outdoors on the West Terrace.

Marisa Kirwan and Matthew Langdon first met on a cold January night in 2019, both out with mutual friends at Bob & Barbara’s on South Street. “As cheesy as it sounds, when I first saw him I got butterflies, but what I gravitated toward the most was his sense of humor,” says Marisa, a fashion buyer. The butterflies continued at their first official date at Sampan, and about four years later, Matt, who works in financial consulting, proposed under the twinkling lights of Rittenhouse’s quaint Addison Street.

After nearly two years of being engaged, the Grad Hospital couple recited their vows in a stunning­ ceremony at the Dorrance H. Hamilton Garden at the Rodin Museum on the Parkway. “We had Marisa’s sister, Erin, officiate the wedding,”­ says Matt. “She knows us both so well, so she was able to bring an extra layer of intimacy to the ceremony,­ which made it even more special.”

As for the vows? “We were both very nervous about our vows, but it ended up being the most memorable part of the day. There wasn’t a dry eye in the garden,” says Marisa.

Guests later made their way next door to the Barnes Foundation, where a gorgeous reception­ took place on the museum’s West Terrace, a serene, elegant covered outdoor setting. “While we produce­ a lot of weddings at the Barnes, we have never done a full reception outside on the West Terrace. It’s an incredible space, and being able to do a fully outdoor­ wedding in Philadelphia is a rare opportunity,”­ says Caitlin Fulton Kuchemba, founder and creative director of Fulton Events, the Philly-based luxury wedding planning and design firm that oversaw the fete. The end result? A summer soiree under a starry sky, every bit as beautiful as the art within the museum walls.

The artistic seating chart was a design collaboration between Fulton Events and Jubilee Paper.

Guests enjoyed dishes like sweet watermelon salad at long rectangular tables lined with clusters of flowers and taper candles on the Barnes’s grand West Terrace. The sculptural chairs and scalloped runners were from Something Vintage Rentals + Design.

Winsome Floral used flowers from New Jersey farms.

The couple’s signature drink — a retro cosmopolitan — was garnished with florals and mint.

New June Bakery adorned their three-tier strawberry shortcake with edible pressed flowers and worked with Winsome Floral to incorporate fresh blooms.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Kelly Giarrocco | Venues: Rodin Museum (ceremony); Barnes Foundation (reception) | Event Planning & Design: Fulton Events | Florals: Winsome Floral | Catering & Beverage: Constellation Culinary Group | Cake & Desserts: New June Bakery | Bride’s Dresses: Liz Martinez from Spina Bride (gown); Rosie Etienne Bridal (second look) | Groom’s Attire: Gentleman’s Playbook | Rings: Barsky Diamonds | Hair: Emma Carl Hair | Makeup: Sofia Serrano (Air Hair and Makeup) | Attendants’ Attire: Hervanr, Amsale, Reformation, Bec + Bridge, Coco & Lola, and Alamour the Label (bridesmaids); Suitsupply (groomsmen) | Stationery & Event Branding: Jubilee Paper | Officiant: Erin Timochenko (Marisa’s sister) | Transportation: Ace Limousine | Entertainment: Bonita Sound | Videographers: CJS Productions and Chris Pelley Films | Rentals: Party Rental Ltd., Vision Furniture Event Rentals, and Something Vintage Rentals + Design | Linens: Nüage Designs | Lighting & Production: Barnes Foundation

Published as “Marisa and Matthew” in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

