11 Great Freebies, Perks, and Giveaways at Bubbly Ball

Wednesday, April 2nd

A couple weeks ago, we shared the details with you about our all-new Bubbly Ball on Wednesday, April 2nd at PAFA’s Samuel M.V. Hamilton Building. (Get your tickets here.)

For the first time, we’ve moved our annual wedding showcase, formerly known as Bubbly Brunch, to an evening format (the festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., with a welcome and champagne greeting), and we’re gathering couples, their besties, their families — everyone involved in wedding planning, really — for a night of inspiration. There will be a fashion show, vendor decor and displays, and the chance to chat with your future, potential wedding team.

You know what else there is? Free stuff, perks, and giveaways — the icing on the wedding cake, don’t you think? Read more below.

1. A fashion show presented by The Wedding Factor, Kimberly James Bridal, and Priscilla Couture. Expect to see looks for your entire wedding weekend wardrobe, with sweet and chic mini-dresses, gorgeous gowns, and more from designer brands and Priscilla Couture’s namesake custom looks.

2. Custom fashion illustrations by Denise Fike. The ever-stylish artist will be creating on-location illustrations for attendees, much like she does at weddings throughout the region. If you’ve never seen her in action, get a peek here. We can’t wait to see what hat she’ll don for the occasion.

3. Quick hair trails by Hairapy Studio. Haven’t settled on your Big Day ’do yet? Now’s the time to try out some styles — and maybe even find your stylist.

4. A beauty blitz from Philly-area vendors. Other hair and makeup artists, and pros from med spas will be on hand, offering samples and insight on pre-wedding beauty regimens and day-of prep. See the full list here.

5. Frozen cocktails by Frost 321. Frozen French 75 sorbets, to be exact. The drinks are made via a liquid nitrogen process — a fun visual for a summer wedding after-party, perhaps.

6. A “walking” raw bar by 12th Street Catering. This interactive experience from the woman-owned, sustainably focused biz provides a fresh taste of its wedding offerings.

7. Sweet treats. Want some dessert inspo? Classic Cake, Savor the Moment, and Levain Bakery — those cookies! — will provide samples to guests.

8. A build-your-own-bouquet station with Forget Me Knot. The floral repurposing business brings back its hit Bubbly offering. Stop by to learn about how you can make your wedding flowers last — in the most heartwarming way.

9. A tarot and lip reading by Marilyn Sukonick-Zeff. No time like the present.

10. Photo ops aplenty. Snap pics at a photo booth by Best Philly Photobooth, or in front of various decor and design vignettes, with your crew. And don’t miss the couple’s portrait station by Abhi Sarkar Photography.

11. A goodie bag filled with great gifts. We’re not going to spoil the surprise on all the samples, gift certificates, and other items in the goodie bag. You’ll just have to attend to find out.

