The Eagles Pep Band Played the Fight Song at This Philly Sports-Loving Couple’s Reception

The bride’s mother pulled it all off — at the last minute, too.

Eagles football season has arrived, and we’re here for it. We’re watching the games (and not on our couches), for starters. We’re also finding any excuse to talk about the team. So this particular Water Works by Cescaphe wedding came at a good time: The sports-loving couple’s All-Things-Philadelphia-themed soiree was crashed by the Eagles pep band. Emily Smith of MLE Pictures photographed all the winning moments below.

Sports — specifically, Philadelphia sports — brought Jessica Towne and Joseph Taylor together in ninth-grade geometry class at Germantown Academy. (She sat between Joe and his friend and future best man, Rob.) As a 14-year-old boy, Joe was floored that he’d found a cute girl who shared an affinity for athletics. (He even jokingly told Rob that he’d marry her one day.) As for Jessi? She liked his big smile: “He has such a happy face,” says the senior associate of Hobbs & Towne Inc.

They formed a bond and began dating during senior week. Seven years after that, on September 26th, 2020 — amid the pandemic, of course — Joe, an upper-school math teacher at their alma mater, proposed. He chose the top of the Belmont Plateau for the big moment, with the couple’s favorite view of the Philly skyline in the background. That same skyline is in the setting of Jessi’s ring.

That proposal actually came a few months after the couple had booked their dream wedding venue, Water Works by Cescaphe. The duo had heard from a friend who was struggling to find availability, so, after taking a tour, they took the plunge, setting the date for July 2, 2021.

When that Big Day came around, it was everything they wanted to be. For starters, the theme was All Things Philadelphia. Their signature cocktail was named for their dog, Nola — after Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola. Their gold-and-white cake bore the skyline and the LOVE statue. One of Jessi’s bridesmaids even painted custom Vans (for the bride) and Converse (for the groom) featuring Philly landmarks.

The personal details were among the highlights for Jessi. Their three grandmothers performed the ceremony. “We’re so grateful to have them in our lives and to have had them play such a big role in our day,” she says. Her mom, an artist who does resin pouring via Mulberry Moon Design, created the centerpieces. One of Joe’s groomsmen, Mass.E., was the DJ.

Joe, meanwhile, appreciated the sweetheart table. “I got to sit with my new bride and have those moments just us at the table,” he says. “It made me feel that attention of it being our special day that we’ve waited so long for. I typically don’t like attention, but the attention of it being that day with my person was really awesome.”

You know what else is awesome? The Eagles pep band crashed the party — much to the surprise of the couple. Jessi’s mother arranged it, though it wasn’t even confirmed until the duo and their wedding party were on the way to the venue to start taking pictures. But it all worked out: The band sang the Eagles fight song a number of times. And Jessi says wearing the Super Bowl ring was amazing. “It was just icing on the cake to the other rings we got to put on that day.”

