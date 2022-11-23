A Sweet New Custom Cookie Company and Brunch Weddings at Terrain

Here's a taste of Philly’s latest wedding food news.

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and our minds are naturally on, well, eating — so it only makes sense for us to share with you some wedding-related food news. There’s a new custom cookie company that’s baking up some seriously sweet takes on dessert. And a venerable Big Day brand will be offering wedding brunches at two of its venues early next year. Dig in to all the delicious details below. And if you need more inspiration, head to our Local Wedding Guides to round out your planning.

A New Cottage Bakery Creates One-of-a-Kind Wedding Cookies

When Christine Pascua-Povey isn’t working as a program director at CHOP, she’s dishing out designer cookies via her new cottage bakery, Pomp + Splendor by Chrissy. The Brookhaven baker calls herself a “serial crafter,” and her ingenuity came in handy when her wedding underwent a year-long pandemic delay. During that time, she started taking cookie-making classes online, accepted orders from friends and family, and launched her business. Weddings soon became a sweet spot. A recent set of save-the-date and bridesmaid proposal cookies are among her favorite creations. For the future, she predicts a rise in cookies instead of paper goods — a batch made in heaven.

Two Terrain Venues Will Now Host Your Brunch Wedding

Brunch weddings have been all the rage in recent years thanks to innovative menus from Philly caterers and the unique approaches that couples take for their own Big Days. And, now, the team over at Terrain Events has joined the brunch bunch. Yes, the Terrain at Styer’s and Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard venues are now serving up packages starring your favorite mid-morning or early afternoon meal.

Offered on Sundays from January to March 2023, the new program comes as a result of increased interest in such weddings (like we told you) as well as Terrain Cafe’s popularity among brunch-lovers. “It was only fitting that we marry brunch and weddings at our venues,” says Kelsey Dewitt, senior sales manager at Terrain Events. “[These events] allow for a unique, nontraditional experience: You can place less focus on large party planning and put more energy into connecting with your guests over passed hors d’oeuvres and mimosas.”

On that note, let’s start with the menus. Both locations dish out a selection of five passed appetizers; a seated first and main course with flower-pot bread, one soup or salad and three entree choices; and a selection of three desserts plus complimentary fire-pit s’mores and coffee and tea by La Colombe. Terrain at Styer’s is a BYOB property, so you’ll need to provide the libations. At Terrain Gardens, you’ll get a four-hour open bar. (Menu pricing is $95 per person and $130 per person, respectively.)

Brunch weddings will begin at 11:30 a.m. at each venue. Following a 30-minute ceremony, guests will move to cocktail hour then a reception complete with a dance floor and space for a DJ or small band.

At Terrain at Styer’s, ceremonies are held in the greenhouse, with the living plant wall as the backdrop. Custom farm tables, cross-back chairs and cushions, votives, table numbers and menu cards are provided for tables and place settings. And at Terrain Gardens, you’ll say “I do” in front of the restored barn doors in the indoor reception area, and matte black chairs will be used rather than the cross-back versions. (Custom farm tables, votives, table numbers and menu cards are also provided here.)

Your wedding will be the only one to take place day-of at either property and will span four and a half hours. (You are allowed to arrive an hour and a half before the ceremony to access the wedding suite and snap portraits). Among the other perks? Day-of management assistance, ceremony rehearsal, welcome signage, an optional sweetheart table and a card box. Otherwise, you’ll have to bring in outside vendors for your photographer, DJ or band, officiant, seating chart, cake, decor and florals. (Though you can work separately with Terrain’s amazing floral team.)

The venue rental fee is $3,800 for both Terrain at Styer’s and Terrain Gardens. Click here for more information.

