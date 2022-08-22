The Glam, Restaurant-Inspired Wedding of Flyers Host Andrea Helfrich

She and her groom performed a choreographed first dance to the acoustic version of “Spectrum,” by Zedd.

Need inspiration for your sophisticated, elegant late-summer wedding? Then the Big Day of Flyers host Andrea Helfrich has everything you need. The Water Works by Cescaphe wedding was filled with gilt decor, beautiful white florals and plenty of touches inspired by the couple’s own relationship. Afrik Armando Photography snapped the chic festivities below.

The lead-up to a wedding is always stressful for those getting married — but potentially none so much as the week prior to the union of Philadelphia Flyers host and producer Andrea Helfrich and her fiancé, restaurateur Antonio Presta. Just days before their nuptials on September 5, 2021, Hurricane Ida crash-landed in Philly, causing major flooding and destruction.

But Andrea and Antonio, who dated for a decade before getting engaged, were no strangers to wedding curveballs. Due to COVID, Antonio scrapped his plan to propose in the Hamptons and popped the question at Four Seasons Philadelphia in August 2020. Then, with restrictions still in place in the new year, the couple pivoted from an overseas elopement to a restaurant-themed party at Water Works by Cescaphe, the city’s former water-pumping station along the Schuylkill.

Luckily, the venue was one of the spots along the river that weren’t underwater after Ida left town, and the pair was able to move forward. The only hitch was a power outage during the reception that was alleviated when the DJ rigged his equipment to an electrical outlet outside the tent.

The aisle and altar were accented with Andrea’s favorite ferns as well as roses and orchids, for a touch of glam.

“One of the most fun elements of the wedding was having all of our guests throw confetti on us as we walked back down the aisle,” says Andrea about the festive last-minute addition to their ceremony.

Inspired by Antonio’s restaurant background, the Clover Event Co. team designed a seating chart with reserved-table cards for the 170 guests.

A cozy vignette with plush chairs and sofas invited guests to relax during the cocktail hour.

The couple pulled off their vision for an elegant fine-dining setting with black-and-gold lamps and beige velvet linens. The gilt-infused color scheme was complemented by ferns and neutral florals. RAM Floral created arrangements of ‘Golden Mustard’ roses, mini phalaenopsis orchids, deep burgundy smoke-bush foliage and other flowers to accent the tables.

As for the head table, Antonio loved their seating arrangement. “It was nice to have so many of our friends sitting with us,” he says.

The dinner featured an entrée choice of veal chop, filet or sea bass.

The couple also brought some flair of their own with a choreographed first dance to the acoustic version of “Spectrum,” by Zedd. (Celebrity instructor Allen Genkin helped them with their footwork.) Says Andrea, “It was definitely one of the most sentimental moments — dancing together in front of our guests.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Afrik Armando Photography | Venue: Water Works by Cescaphe | Event Design & Coordination: Clover Event Co. | Florals: RAM Floral | Catering & Cake: Cescaphe | Bride’s Gown: Custom-made by Madelange Laroche Bridal | Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Nordstrom | Groom’s Attire: Amin Standard | Hair & Makeup: Env Makeup | Bridesmaids’ Hair: Marisa Morgan | Bridesmaids’ Makeup: Stephanie Powers Makeup | Invitations: Minted | Videographer: Brian Jenkins | Entertainment: Hatch Fest | Choreographer: Allen Genkin | Officiant: Ryan O’Connor (friend) | Rings: Bel Jewelers | Jewelry: Verstolo | Lamps: Vision Furniture Event Rentals | Photo Booth: The Best Philly Photobooth

Originally published as “Andrea & Antonio” in the summer/fall 2022 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

