Spring Wedding Style File: 4 Chic Trends for Your Philly Big Day

Pretty florals, baroque designs, feathers (everywhere!), and classic silver touches for your celebration.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Need some fashion and decor ideas for your Big Day? These four wedding trends — pretty florals, baroque designs, feathery accents on everything from your earrings to your purse, and classic silver touches that give menswear a cool boost — will get you started. And if you are looking for more inspiration, check out our Local Wedding Guides for expert advice, all the best wedding venues and more.

Dream Garden

Enchanting florals bring a touch of magic to your Big Day.

Reem Acra Angelina gown, $6,995 online.

Hair comb, $95 at Lulu and Glass (Kensington).

English Rose satin lipstick, $68 at Jimmy Choo (King of Prussia).

Bouquet with caramel ‘Antike’ garden roses, Clooney ranunculus and others, with a Ling’s Moment ribbon, $350, by Petals Lane Inc. (Roxborough).

Custom hand-painted bottle with monogram and date, from $150 (price of alcohol not included), by Lindsey Rae Zellner (Warrington).

The fluttering chiffon butterflies are hand-embroidered! Bella Belle Everly Garden Party Butterfly flats, $435 at Free Love (Cape May).

Go Baroque

Up the glam factor with ornate designs and textures.

V. Chapman Vera dress in a Ballad Blue Baroque floral pattern, $525 at Anthropologie (Rittenhouse).

Other-Worldly Heart necklace, $94 at Stone Cooper (Pennsport).

Lana ring with reclaimed diamonds, $11,875 at Rendrag Jewelry (Fishtown).

Designers Guild Le Curieux Argile decorative pillow by Christian Lacroix, $195 at Tailored Home (Chestnut Hill and Greenville).

Les Nécessaires à Parfum blue-dot case, from $952 at Cartier (King of Prussia).

This pastry has Swiss meringue buttercream tinted in rich harvest gold. Vintage-style cinnamon bun cake, $275, by Whipped Bakeshop (Fishtown).

Sarah Flint x Gracie Perfect Mary Jane platforms, $595 at sarahflint.com.

In Fine Feather

Fringe details take flight at soirees this season.

Ines Di Santo Cantrelle gown, $11,000 at The Wedding Shoppe (Wayne).

Mignonne Gavigan Swan earrings, $395 online.

Flower Clvb hosts floral design events perfect for bonding with your wedding party. Bouquet with dahlias, marigolds, zinnias, geraniums, rosemary and feathers, $225, by Flower Clvb (University City).

Cult Gaia Gia ostrich-feather shoulder bag, $528 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

Odessa Hummingbirds ready-made corset top and panty, $79 at Madalynne Intimates (Brewerytown).

Calligraphed wooden welcome sign, $450, by Girl Holding a Pen, featuring dried florals by With Love, Mikala (Fairmount).

Silver Linings

The classic hue gets a sleek modern update.

Single-breasted wool Pont Neuf cutaway jacket, $3,150, and wool blend cigarette pants, $1,200, both at Louis Vuitton Men’s (King of Prussia).

Frederick Goldman white gold band with black rhodium center and chevron texture, $1,732 at Benari Jewelers (Exton and Newtown Square).

Soap Distillery Beer + Cigarettes Soap Bar, $8 at Vera Doyle (Mount Airy).

Refinado floral bow tie, $28 at SuitShop (Old City).

Affinity Confections uses all-natural ingredients and avoids food dye. Lemon coconut cupcakes, $32 per dozen, by Affinity Confections (West Philly).

Set of four embroidered cocktail napkins, $49, by The Handkerchief Shop (Medford).

Sea & Green Sea Shell Concrete Heart decor accent, $14.75 at Krysset (Yardley).

All photographs are courtesy of the designers and stores, except where indicated.

Published as “First Look: Trends” in the winter/spring 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.