5 Incredible Honeymoons for Food-Loving Couples

Wine and dine your partner at a romantic global culinary destination — or simply eat well in Philly.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

For some (er, many) of us, much of the joy that comes with traveling is taking a tasty trip through your destination’s food and drink. And honeymoons are no different. That’s why we’ve put together this list of excursions that dish out stellar cuisine, wine and cocktails — whether you’re uncorking bottles in the vineyards of Sonoma or being treated to farm-to-table fare in San Miguel de Allende. And for those who don’t want to go far, we’ve created a Philly-based lineup, too. Come, let’s explore.

Eat Like Royalty in …

The Lake District

England

While this bucolic region is known as the stomping grounds of poet William Wordsworth, it’s also a hub for high-caliber dining — think four restaurants from Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan. His latest establishment is Henrock at Linthwaite House, a 36-room hotel amid private gardens, with its own lake. Four of the Fell Suites have outdoor hot tubs. As for the fare, expect global cuisine crafted with ingredients from the chef’s farm. Rooms from $300.

Go Beyond Lobster Rolls in …

Portland

Maine

Yes, you should sample a lobster roll (at the Highroller), but don’t miss everything else. The Shop by Island Creek Oysters has bivalves for two bucks each and tinned-fish platters. The Treehouse is a literal eatery among the branches. And Best Bower is a charming guesthouse that opened in May 2021. There’s no restaurant, but it’s walkable to eateries such as Terlingua, run by the same husband-and-wife team that operates Best Bower. Rooms from $250.

Stay at a Pop Shop in …

San Miguel de Allende

Mexico

Explore this city like a local — from Paleta House, a former popsicle store transformed into an industrial-modern Airbnb. In-house chef Stefania Chavez Rosales cooks heritage recipes, though a visit to rooftop spot Quince, overlooking the main church, is tops. Rental from $200 per night.

Try Lowcountry Fare in …

Charleston

South Carolina

Get a serving of new Southern charm at The Ryder Hotel. Debuted in May 2021, the 91-room spot has a beachy-retro ambience and a lively bar program — take a one-on-one cocktail class at on-site Little Palm. Beyond the digs, Three Sirens opened in December with a dining room inspired by a starry maritime sky. Rooms from $229 per night.

Uncork All the Wine in …

Healdsburg

California

Sonoma, Napa’s hipper neighbor, has it all. The newish Montage Healdsburg makes it easy to never leave the 258-acre property, with three restaurants plus a market, vineyards (overseen by Jesse Katz of Aperture Cellars), and culinary excursions. But explore on your own, too; the county brims with wine (pinots at Roadhouse) and food (plant-based fare at Little Saint), and area vineyards (Chalk Hill) ensure you get your fill. From $1,385.

Or: Try a Philly Food Experience

We’re a culinary city, too. Eat accordingly.

Set Sail

Sea Philly, which launched in summer 2021, takes you for a sunset tour of the Delaware on the Argonaut, a 1961 Chris Craft picnic boat. A charcuterie board is included, but champagne is BYO. From $450.

Immerse Yourself

Mix up magic during a potion-making class at The Cauldron, a wizard-themed molecular cocktail bar and British gastropub that’s set to open in Midtown Village. You’ll get a wand, stir your cocktail, and geek out with your beloved, who hopefully is into this, too. $40 per person.

Get Cooking

Osteria chef Jeff Michaud is bringing back his cooking classes so you can make your own Italian masterpieces. The sessions take place in the restaurant’s intimate Fairmount kitchen, where you’ll concoct pizza (from dough to toppings) or a trio of pastas. From $150 per person.

Published as “5 Ways to Eat Your Heart Out” in the summer/fall issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.