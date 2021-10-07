Our Liberty View Micro-Wedding Felt More Like a Mini Family Reunion Amid the Pandemic

“Our guests kept saying, ‘This was much-needed.’”

Being able to celebrate in person with all of your friends and loved ones is one of the most important parts of your wedding day. And it is something many couples unfortunately had to forego in the wake of the pandemic, as guest lists were significantly truncated or cut entirely when duos eloped in living rooms and at home. Virtual viewing, however, helped ease some of the gap. For this particular Liberty View micro-wedding, the digital feed was so entertaining that remote guests stayed on for the duration of the celebration — described as a mini family reunion by the bride. Anthony Page Photography snapped all of the special moments below.

Not every couple can mark the exact minute when their love story began. Brittney Kelsey, a Boston-born senior manager of customer marketing, and Dwayne Johnson, a digital care supervisor from West Philly, can: December 23, 2016, at 10:38 p.m. That’s when Brittney’s cousin texted her to tell her about Dwayne, a guy who was perfect for her. Phone numbers were exchanged; the two began chatting and soon met in person. They dated long-distance for about a year and a half before Brittney moved here to be with Dwayne.

His proposal came in November 2019, when Brittney’s family was in town for an Eagles vs. Patriots game. He decorated their South Philly home with flowers and marquee letters reading “Marry Me.”

The pair targeted April 2021 for their 200-person Big Day at Lakeview Pavilion in Massachusetts, but changed it to a 40-guest shindig at Liberty View at the Independence Visitor Center in October 2020. It was worth it. “Everyone was in quarantine due to the lockdown, so the wedding was also like a mini reunion,” says the bride. “Our guests kept saying, ‘This was much-needed.’”

The leafy greens and colorful petals that filled the covered terrace’s planter wall added a natural aesthetic to the light, bright ceremony setting. The couple said “I do” in front of a circular metal arch outfitted in ‘Cherry Brandy’ roses, with purple and orange accents and Italian ruscus.

And it was important to the couple to pay homage to their lost loved ones: On her bouquet, the bride carried a charm with pictures of her grandparents. Brittney’s grandmother’s favorite colors were purple and orange, so the design team incorporated those hues into various elements, including the centerpieces. Portraits of late family members were set out at the reception, along with a sign that read, “In loving memory of those who are forever in our hearts, today + always.”

Zoom also came in handy. The ceremony streamed to about 100 attendees, who were having such a good virtual time that they stayed on for the reception, from the first dance (to “U Move, I Move” by John Legend and Jhené Aiko) to the cake-­cutting. Says Brittney: “It felt like they were actually at the wedding, dancing along with us.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Anthony Page Photography | Venue: The Liberty View | Planning/Design: Donielle Warren of Elegant Events Planning & Design | Florals: Sheila Corbett of Elegant Events Florist | Catering: Brûlée Catering | Bride’s Gown: Essense of Australia from Kleinfeld Bridal | Hair: Lavish A Jenée Chanel Salon | Makeup: Sheena Marie Makeup Artistry | Groom’s Attire: Jos. A. Bank | Entertainment: The R Productions | Cake: Isgro Pastries | Invitations: Basic Invite | Videography: Lightyear Studio | Officiant: Stacey Thomas of Say We Do! With Stacey

