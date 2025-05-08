The Dave Portnoy Antisemite Scandal Hits the Main Line and Drexel University

Plus, SEPTA buses are now handing out parking tickets.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

The Dave Portnoy Antisemite Scandal Hits the Main Line and Drexel University

When I first learned of the Dave Portnoy Antisemite Scandal on Sunday, I really didn’t think I would still be writing about it on Thursday. And yet, here we are.

You probably know by now that someone ordered a “Fuck the Jews” sign at Portnoy’s Barstool bar in Philly on Saturday, that Portnoy got wind of this through social media and promptly freaked out and then freaked out on a 6ABC reporter, and that the Temple student Portnoy said was the culprit has since said he’s not and then appeared on a show hosted by an antisemite and white supremacist to plead his case.

To get you up to date…

Now, the Dave Portnoy Antisemite Scandal, as this shall be forever known to distinguish it with all of the other Dave Portnoy Scandals, of which there have been and will be many, has expanded from Temple University and the Sansom Street bar itself to both Drexel University and the Main Line.

Rumors began swirling earlier this week that one of the people responsible for the “Fuck the Jews” incident was a Drexel University student. It’s been the talk of the student body.

On Wednesday afternoon, Denis O’Brien, the interim president of Drexel University issued a statement about these rumors. And he says that, as far as he knows, there is nothing to them.

“Since becoming aware of allegations that a Drexel student may have been involved in this incident, the university conducted a review of the information available to determine any student involvement,” wrote O’Brien. “At this time, there is no evidence that any current Drexel student was connected to the event. I encourage community members to exercise caution when engaging with unvetted information on social media. The university has reporting processes aligned with federal law to help determine the facts and properly assess, analyze and respond to reports of discrimination and harassment. If anyone has additional facts to share regarding this incident, I urge you to follow our procedures for reporting by contacting Drexel’s Office of Civil Rights Compliance by phone at 215.895.1405 or by email at civilrights@drexel.edu.”

Interestingly, O’Brien also referred to a “separate matter involving a Drexel student’s garment designs for a fashion event” that the university is looking into. Who knows what this is all about? I want to know. I need to know.

Meanwhile, a dance studio in Narberth couldn’t escape entering the fray.

DanceXpress is a dance studio in the borough and, apparently, someone who works (make that worked) for them was somehow involved in the “Fuck the Jews” incident.

“Unfortunately, we discovered that one of our teachers was involved in hate speech at Barstool Philly,” read a statement issued by the dance school on Wednesday. (The school did not respond to a request for comment.) “As a result, we have made the decision to terminate her employment immediately. She will never teach at DanceXpress again.”

So who is this woman? Perhaps the server who so idiotically made the custom sign at her customer’s request? Someone else entirely? Again, I want to know!

The Unraveling of John Fetterman?

Less than a week after this New York Magazine piece painted a less-than-flattering picture of John Fetterman, we’re now learning of a Fetterman outburst at a meeting with teachers union representatives that has a lot of people concerned.

Meanwhile, In Delco…

I had completely forgotten about this. And I wish I hadn’t been reminded but… A while back, a woman in Delco tortured animals on camera for “likes.” This made national news. And she was just found guilty on four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. She’ll learn her sentence in July. The judge could sentence her to up to seven years in prison. I’m all for second chances and rehabilitation but… this sadist deserves all of those seven years.

Now This Is a Story I Want to Read

From our friends at the Inquirer: “From NASA Intern to National Fugitive: How online chatrooms pushed a Delco woman into the ranks of an ‘extremist group’ police say is tied to her parents’ murders.” (Why’s it always gotta be Delco, yo?)

By the Numbers

1: Suspects in custody after a cop was shot outside Overbrook High School yesterday. There were multiple fights outside the school, which police responded to. At some point, an adult with a gun showed up, and the end result was a cop in the hospital. Fortunately, the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

$76: Fine the PPA will slap you with if you’re caught double parking or stopping illegally in bus lanes or at bus stops in Center City by their nifty new surveillance cameras that they’ve installed on SEPTA buses. Yes, SEPTA buses will now hand out PPA tickets. Seems almost unfair.

$19,700: What some tickets to FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia next year are going for. If you buy these tickets, I swear, you better never complain about the price of eggs.

Local Talent

If you’re a regular reader, you know that I’m pretty much obsessed with Abbott Elementary and Philly’s own Quinta Brunson, the show’s star and creator. And I just found out that Brunson is headed to Philly soon. Mayor Parker is going to give her the Key to the City and Mural Arts will unveil a Brunson mural, which is expected to include Brunson as well as actual Philadelphia public school students. Mark your calendar for May 28th.