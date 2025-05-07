Temple Student in Dave Portnoy Antisemite Saga Just Made Things Worse

Plus, Philly's Fourth of July makes a comeback thanks to LL Cool J.

If accused antisemite Mohammad Adnan Khan a.k.a. Mo Khan, the Temple student in the (current) Dave Portnoy scandal, wanted to convince the world that he is not, in fact, an antisemite after the “Fuck the Jews” incident at Portnoy’s Philadelphia bar, he’s going about it the wrong way.

To catch you up a bit, someone ordered a custom bottle service sign reading “Fuck the Jews” at Dave Portnoy’s Sansom Street bro bar on Saturday. On Sunday, Portnoy took to social media to say that he had investigated the matter and that the culprit was Khan. Temple promptly suspended Khan. And Portnoy came up with the idea to send Khan on an educational trip to Auschwitz. Then, on Monday, Portnoy went off on a 6ABC reporter. And on Tuesday, Portnoy announced that Khan was now saying that he was not the culprit — Portnoy alleges that Khan previously admitted to him that he was — so Portnoy was revoking his offer to send Khan to Auschwitz.

And because not a day can go by without an embarrassing development in this story, kind of like what was happening with this woman last week, Khan apparently thought that a good way to clear his name would be to make an appearance on the Stew Peters Show.

Now, if you are a somewhat moral and rational person who doesn’t hate the world, you probably have never experienced the joy of the Stew Peters Show. Peters is a former rapper turned bounty hunter turned bona fide Christian nationalist, white supremacist and antisemite. So, naturally, he has his own show. And instead of huddling with a really good crisis PR team and staying completely out of the public eye for a few days, Khan went on the show on Tuesday. And, oh boy, what a segment it was.

I’m not going to link to the Stew Peters Show here, just in the interest of not giving links to hatemongers. If you really want to find it, you can do that easy homework. Khan did his best to play the victim with Peters, while Peters referred to Portnoy as “this disgusting Jew.”

Peters told Khan: “These Jews are very tribal … we’re seeing these people come together … We’ve seen the entire Jewish community … make sure that your life is 110 percent destroyed … Do you think it’s time for humanity to become tribal and join forces against Jewish supremacy?”

“Absolutely,” responded Khan. “Especially in this case …” Khan also said that what’s happening to him “just goes to show how much control one group can have on anyone’s potential career …”

Oh, and then there was the point when Khan said this: “I’ve seen arguments saying that if the same sign said fuck the Muslims, fuck the Blacks, fuck the Christians, the impact… wouldn’t have been anything near the impact that this sign had.”

Khan just couldn’t stop himself. He also said, referring to “the Jews” that “it’s kind of absurd how much control they have over the entire narrative of the media.”

Oh, and if you do find the video of this interview, you will note the mug in front of Peters. It reads “Mein Coffee” in a font very similar to the one used on the cover of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

Do Call It a Comeback

A comeback for Philly’s often yawn-inducing 4th of July concerts. The comeback is thanks to LL Cool J being the headliner this year.

The Name Game

The Wells Fargo Center is set to become Xfinity Mobile Arena. Sorry, but I’m still calling it the F.U. Center. [Ed. Note: Victor is sophomorically referring to a previous name of the arena, the First Union Center.]

By the Numbers

13 percent: Increase that PGW is seeking to add to your gas bill.

4: Hours that my friend waited in line at PennDot in King of Prussia yesterday to get his REAL ID… before learning (thanks to a Fox 29 reporter who told him) that after all that fuss, he can still fly without REAL ID. He opted to stay and get it anyway. And when he finally got in, he was told he couldn’t get the REAL ID because the phone bill he brought was outdated. “This ought to be illegal,” he told me.

5: Democratic Pennsylvania state senators who crossed party lines to join Republicans in a 32-18 vote to pass a bill banning transgender athletes in girls’ sporting events. (Quick Pennsylvania civics lesson for you: That doesn’t make it the law of the land. It would need to pass the House, which is unlikely, and then land on the governor’s desk.)

Local Talent

It’s very much golf season, and it turns out that Jason Kelce needs help with his golf swing. So he took to Reddit for advice.