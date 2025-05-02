We Spoke With the Alleged Delco Pooper

We had some burning questions about her tantalizing OnlyFans account.

My timing was a little off last night. My phone rang just before 5 p.m. But I missed the call. It turns out it was from Christina Solometo. That’s the woman charged with being the Delco Pooper. I sent her a message earlier in the day when I learned her identity but before before court records confirmed it. She called me via FaceTime video from her Facebook account under the name Christina M Shythead. (No. I am not kidding.) But, well, I just missed it. And I’m trying to imagine what I would have seen on that video call. Hmmm. Anyway, moments later, police in Prospect Park booked her.

I reached out to her again later in the evening. She wrote back, “I’m lawyered up.” This suggested that she wasn’t going to say anything else. But then she had another thought: “I was not the angry one.” She’s referring to the other party in the road rage incident on Tuesday, the details of which are laid out by police in the arrest warrant I summarized yesterday.

We then had another back and forth this morning. I wanted to ask her about her OnlyFans account, which Solometo runs under the name Neen, with a handle of @Neens_Toes. You can subscribe for as little as $7.99 per month, should you wish to help her or, ya know, enjoy some kink in your life.

As for what kind of kink you’re going to get, it’s pretty clear from the marketing materials that the alleged Delco Pooper specializes in making those with foot fetishes happy.

From her OnlyFans description: “Hello Fans! Neen, here and I would love to show you my pretty toes, decorated with your favorite color nail polish. Sometimes decorated in jewelry. Tip toe with me and you’ll see. Cum with my feet and toes on a fabulous journey beyond your wildest dreams.”

Then, she adds, “Will also take ‘special’ requests. Don’t be shy. Just ask!”

Now, I am not the kind of guy who walks around asking women if they are into scatological porn or activities. But given the situation — here, you have a woman accused of doing something on the outer ends of bizarre by pooping on another person’s car while the person was inside of it — I felt like it was not only ethical but, indeed, my avowed journalistic duty to get to the, well, bottom of this.

“Regarding your OnlyFans account, I know that some women on OF specialize in, well, scatological porn,” I texted the accused Delco Pooper. “Given the events of your week, I was wondering if that’s something you delve into.”

A brief pause and then…

“You want me to fucking shit on you?” she replied. “I want 5k and I’m bringing a body guard!”

And hopefully a bleach-based cleaning product.

So should you wish to help the accused Delco Pooper, you can sign up for her OnlyFans page here. She also has an impressive Amazon wish list, which includes some sexy heels, far more practical clogs, a foot massager, a bounty of toe rings, and… a callus remover.